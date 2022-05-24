Landscaping And Gardening Services Market size to grow by USD 6.60 Bn |BrightView Holdings Inc. and Chapel Valley Landscape Co. emerge as Key Contributors |Technavio

The innovations in landscaping and gardening practices will offer immense growth opportunities. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this landscaping and gardening services market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

End-user

Residential



Commercial And Industrial



Government And Institutional

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The landscaping and gardening services market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the growth of organic gardening as one of the prime reasons driving the landscaping and gardening services market growth during the next few years.

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Asia Flora and Landscape Sdn. Bhd

and Landscape Sdn. Bhd BrightView Holdings Inc.

Chapel Valley Landscape Co.

CLINTAR

Denison Landscaping

Gothic Landscape Inc.

LandCare

Landscape Development Inc.

Lawn Doctor Inc.

Mainscape inc.

MARINA Co.

Ruppert Landscape Inc.

SavATree

Smart Stone Landscape Supplies

The Davey Tree Expert Co.

The Scotts Miracle Gro Co.

TruGreen Ltd Partnership

U.S. Lawns.

Weed Man

Yellowstone Landscape

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist landscaping and gardening services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the landscaping and gardening services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the landscaping and gardening services market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of landscaping and gardening services market vendors

Landscaping And Gardening Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Asia Flora and Landscape Sdn. Bhd, BrightView Holdings Inc., Chapel Valley Landscape Co., CLINTAR, Denison Landscaping, Gothic Landscape Inc., LandCare, Landscape Development Inc., Lawn Doctor Inc., Mainscape inc., MARINA Co., Ruppert Landscape Inc., SavATree, Smart Stone Landscape Supplies, The Davey Tree Expert Co., The Scotts Miracle Gro Co., TruGreen Ltd Partnership, U.S. Lawns., Weed Man, and Yellowstone Landscape Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial and industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial and industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial and industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial and industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial and industrial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Government and institutional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Government and institutional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Government and institutional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Government and institutional - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Government and institutional - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Asia Flora and Landscape Sdn. Bhd

Asia Flora and Landscape Sdn. Bhd - Overview

and Landscape Sdn. Bhd - Overview

Asia Flora and Landscape Sdn. Bhd - Business segments

and Landscape Sdn. Bhd - Business segments

Asia Flora and Landscape Sdn. Bhd - Key offerings

and Landscape Sdn. Bhd - Key offerings

Exhibit 96: Asia Flora and Landscape Sdn. Bhd - Segment focus

10.4 BrightView Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 97: BrightView Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: BrightView Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: BrightView Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Chapel Valley Landscape Co.

Exhibit 100: Chapel Valley Landscape Co. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Chapel Valley Landscape Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Chapel Valley Landscape Co. - Key offerings

10.6 CLINTAR

Exhibit 103: CLINTAR - Overview



Exhibit 104: CLINTAR - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: CLINTAR - Key offerings

10.7 Denison Landscaping

Exhibit 106: Denison Landscaping - Overview



Exhibit 107: Denison Landscaping - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Denison Landscaping - Key offerings

10.8 Gothic Landscape Inc.

Exhibit 109: Gothic Landscape Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 110: Gothic Landscape Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: Gothic Landscape Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 LandCare

Exhibit 112: LandCare - Overview



Exhibit 113: LandCare - Key offerings

10.10 Landscape Development Inc.

Exhibit 114: Landscape Development Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Landscape Development Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Lawn Doctor Inc.

Exhibit 116: Lawn Doctor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Lawn Doctor Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Lawn Doctor Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Mainscape inc.

Exhibit 119: Mainscape inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Mainscape inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Mainscape inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

