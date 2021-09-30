Landscaping and Gardening Services Market to Grow by $79.01 Bn| Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast | 17000 + Technavio Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. BrightView Holdings Inc., Chapel Valley Landscape Co., CLINTAR, Denison Landscaping, Gothic Landscape Inc., Lawn Doctor Inc., Mainscape inc., The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., The Davey Tree Expert Co., and TruGreen Limited Partnership are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.Innovations in landscaping and gardening practices have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the seasonal nature of business might hamper market growth.

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Residential



Commercial and Industrial



Government and Institutional

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our landscaping and gardening services market report covers the following areas:

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market size

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market trends

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growth of organic gardening as one of the prime reasons driving the landscaping and gardening services market growth during the next few years.

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Landscaping and Gardening Services Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Landscaping and Gardening Services Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist landscaping and gardening services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the landscaping and gardening services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the landscaping and gardening services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of landscaping and gardening services market vendors

Landscaping and Gardening Services Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year 2020 Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021 5.41% Forecast Period 2021 to 2025 CAGR Accelerating at almost 6 % Historical Data 2017 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Exhibits 104 Incremental growth $ 79.01 Billion Segments covered Application, & Geography By Application Residential

Commercial & Industrial

Government & Institutional By Geography APAC

South America

North America

MEA

Europe

