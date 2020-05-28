LandSearch Launches Real Estate Platform with over 400,000 Properties to Modernize Land Marketing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSearch , a property marketing startup, has announced the launch of a new real estate platform. It's mission... to modernize the land marketplace and become the premier resource for buying, selling, and financing land. The site promotes a growing inventory of over 10 million acres of land for sale , along with representing tens of thousands of real estate agents .

Land marketing platform

It's free to post an unlimited number of properties for sale and create seller profiles. The website is custom-made for land buyers and sellers with an easy-to-use layout that makes discovering and selling property painless. Agent, lender, and service provider directories bring together all the aspects of the land buying process to an all-in-one destination.

"Our passion for land has driven us to craft a digital experience that supports the entire lifecycle of land ownership" said Michael Leigeber, Founder of LandSearch. "We look forward to the journey of growing our understanding of every parcel of land and empowering a new generation of landowners and enthusiasts."

A strong digital strategy is critical for real estate success. LandSearch is motivated to improve the online experience for land buyers anywhere, anytime, on any device. The land market is different from traditional real estate, and LandSearch aims to lead innovation in the industry.

About LandSearch

LandSearch is a real estate marketplace focused on land-centric properties with a data-driven experience to inform agent selection and land purchasing. With over 10 million acres on market, LandSearch promotes commercial, residential, agricultural, and recreational properties for sale, auction, and lease. For more information visit https://www.landsearch.com or follow @landsearchapp on Twitter.

Media Contact

Jay Mark Hendrix

LandSearch

[email protected]

(855) 502-2999

SOURCE LandSearch

