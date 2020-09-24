LandSouth Breaks Ground on Integra Station 2020

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor has begun construction on Integra Station 2020, an amenities-rich apartment community in West Melbourne, FL.

Integra Station 2020 is an example of the best-in-class multifamily communities LandSouth is committed to delivering. Integra Land Company is the developer of Integra Station 2020. The multi-building complex will have 14 four-story buildings. Integra Station 2020 will be located at the southwest quadrant of I-95 and Space Coast Parkway and is scheduled to be completed in early Summer, 2022.

"We are proud to partner with Integra Land Company to develop Integra Station 2020," stated LandSouth President and CEO, James Pyle. "The West Melbourne area continues to grow and Integra's strong commitment to delivering beautifully designed developments will enhance the area and offer residents a wonderful place to live."

The LandSouth project manager is Mark Ondish and he will lead the Integra Station 2020 project. Charlan Brock & Associates will serve as the architecture firm.

Integra Station 2020 will boast an urban design and offer residents several amenities, including saltwater pool, dog park and wash, state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga room, grilling stations, and cyber cafe. Residents can choose from 11 one, two, and three-bedroom floor plan. Interior highlights include granite countertops, VCT tile floors, and screened balconies. Integra Station 2020 is located near Kennedy Space Center, several area restaurants and retail locations, and the Melbourne beaches.

"Integra Station 2020 will serve as another example of the high quality and excellence of LandSouth. As always, we are committed to delivering best-in-class multifamily developments," commented Mark Ondish, LandSouth Project Manager.

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build Integra Station 2020. Service components work together to provide a seamless delivery system through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of the nation's Top 25 apartment builders by the National Multifamily Housing Council. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best-in-class communities through superior construction management and building long-term relationships. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 20,000 units including apartments, hotels, senior living, student and military housing, condominiums, townhomes, and mixed-use.

SOURCE LandSouth Construction