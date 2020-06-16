LandSouth Breaks Ground on Summerhouse Apartments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor has begun construction on Summerhouse Apartments, an amenities-rich apartment community in Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

With Summerhouse Apartments, LandSouth continues its focus on building best-in-class multifamily communities. The five building, five-story complex will be located in Lakewood Ranch at 11716 18th Place. The developer of Summerhouse is LIV Development. The community is scheduled for completion in Winter, 2022.

"LIV Development is committed to working with integrity while delivering beautifully designed and solidly built communities," stated LandSouth President and CEO, James Pyle. "We are thrilled to be working with them to bring Summerhouse to the East Bradenton area."

Project Manager, James Williams leads the LandSouth team for Summerhouse Apartments.

Summerhouse is a private, gated community with 257 units offering exceptional finishes and amenities including clubhouse, pool, and dog fountains. Residents can choose from 10 one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Interior highlights include solid wood cabinets, carpet, LVL vinyl plank floors, and tile bathrooms. Summerhouse offers proximity to I-75 along with the shopping and dining areas of Bradenton and Sarasota.

"Summerhouse represents the best of all that LandSouth has to offer. We take tremendous pride in delivering the highest quality multifamily communities," remarked James Williams, LandSouth Project Manager.

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build Summerhouse Apartments. Service components work together to provide a seamless delivery system through proven procedures, systems, and technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor specializing in multifamily, senior living, and mixed-use development, was named one of the nation's Top 25 apartment builders by the National Multifamily Housing Council. Since 1998 LandSouth has transformed ideas into best-in-class communities through superior construction management and building long-term relationships. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 18,000 units including apartments, hotels, senior living, student and military housing, condominiums, townhomes, and mixed-use.

