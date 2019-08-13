LandSouth SVP of Business Development Announces Retirement

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction's Senior Vice President, Joe Passkiewicz has announced his retirement after an illustrious 40-year career in the construction industry.

In nearly 15 years with LandSouth Construction, Joe has been instrumental in the exceptional growth and success of the company. Many of LandSouth's most impressive and innovative communities are the results of Joe's experience and expertise, including Tampa Westshore, RiverVue, and The Gate Apartments. Joe has been the technical expert, leading the development and implementation of management processes as well as drafting and negotiating construction contracts.

Joe's influence is felt beyond the communities he helped inspire and build. He has been a key contributor in helping shape the company LandSouth is today. He helped cultivate LandSouth's "people first" culture, always committed to making the employees and clients his top priority.

"It's nearly impossible to measure the impact he has made. We'll miss him but know he will do great things for our community and around the world," remarked James Pyle, CEO of LandSouth. "Joe has always been more than a technical construction expert. He is a friend and one of the finest people I have ever worked with. We wish him all the best!"

Joe isn't going quietly into the sunset. He'll be just as busy as he has been at LandSouth. Only now his focus will be spending more time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. In addition, Joe plans to follow his passion of community service and mission work.

Joe's last day at LandSouth will be Friday, August 16, 2019.

