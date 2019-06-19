LandSouth to Break Ground on the Harrison Apartment Suites

SARASOTA, Fla., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LandSouth Construction, a Jacksonville, Fla.-based, award-winning general contractor will begin work next month on the Harrison Apartment Suites, an apartment community in North Sarasota, Fla.

Developer, LIV Development of Birmingham Ala., chose Charlan Brock Associates of Maitland Fla. to design the gated community that sits on 11.2 acres. Completion is scheduled for the Fall of 2020.

"LIV Development focuses on integrity, solid design and strength of construction. We are happy to continue working with a multifamily and senior living developer that shares our vision," said LandSouth President/CEO James Pyle.

The LandSouth team for the Harrison Apartment Suites is led by project manager, Ryland Thompson and field superintended, Scott Macaulay.

The Harrison Apartment Suites will offer 240 beautiful apartment homes in 17 spacious one, two and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 840 to 1,988 square feet.

Interior highlights include carpeted living areas and bedrooms, vinyl plank flooring in kitchen, bath and foyer, granite counter tops, Whirlpool appliances, ventilated vinyl coated shelving and washer/dryer.

The five buildings with elevators will have stucco and exterior siding. The 353,505 square foot project's access-controlled amenities will include clubhouse, pool with pavilion, dog park and wash, lakes and abundant parking.

Harrison Apartment Suites is convenient to dining, shopping and entertainment. Residents will enjoy great parks, beaches and waterways.

"The Harrison's combination of construction and design elements will result in a modern, amenity-rich apartment community that will attract the next generation of Sarasota area residents," noted Joe Passkiewicz, Senior Vice President, Development of LandSouth Construction.

LandSouth will employ its unique integrated construction approach to build the community. Service components work together to provide a seamless delivery system through proven procedures, tested systems, and the latest technology.

ABOUT LANDSOUTH CONSTRUCTION...Building Ideas:

LandSouth Construction, the Southeast's premier general contractor specializing in multifamily, senior living and mixed-use development, was named one of the nation's Top 25 apartment builders by the National Multifamily Housing Council. Since 1998 the firm has transformed ideas into first-class communities by providing superior construction management services while building long-term relationships. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. LandSouth has completed more than 18,000 multifamily units including apartments, hotels, senior living, student and military housing, condominiums, townhomes and mixed-use. For more information, call 904.273.6004 or visit www.landsouth.com .

