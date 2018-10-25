LandStar, Inc. Closes Recurring Revenue, High Margin Generating Acquisition in $8 Billion Data Security Market Segment

RALEIGH, North Carolina, October 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

LandStar, Inc. (OTCPK: LDSR) ("LandStar" or the "Company"), the parent company of Data443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc. ("Data443"), a leading data security and privacy company, announced the closing of the ARALOC™ acquisition.

Jason Remillard, Chief Executive Officer of LandStar and founder of Data443, commented, "We have closed the ARALOC deal and continue to extend our lead as the top Privacy Compliance product suite in the market. The acquisition of ARALOC adds an unmatchable capability to our growing portfolio of cloud, data and security services to meet the rapidly expanding consumer privacy market. Demand for consumer privacy solutions was ignited when congressional testimony brought to light the personal privacy violations inherent within the internet customer relationship practices of Fortune 500 companies like Facebook. LandStar is in a position to dominate that demand."

The combined operations of the ARALOC™ platform provided (unaudited) EBIT contribution of approximately $500K USD in 2017 on roughly $600K in revenue. Extending the ARALOC technology to ClassiDocs and the 10,000+ existing active users of the WordPress GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) Framework greatly expands the customer opportunity base for ARALOC.

"ARALOC delivers solid recurring revenue, exceptional margins and existing blue-chip customers and a substantial customer prospect list. When combined with the DATA443 distribution partners and over 40 channel partners, we are well positioned to take advantage of the growing opportunity in data security and privacy", continued Remillard.

The spending for the California Privacy Act (and expected US-Wide implementation) is expected to reach multiples of the $8B already spent by EU companies readying for the GDPR. Data443 is positioning to take advantage of this with an all-encompassing Privacy Management & Governance capability.

ARALOC natively supports 4 articles of the GDPR - adding to Data443's industry-leading support of 12 of the requirements. ARALOC is an industry-leading secure digital content distribution and communications platform that protects an organization's confidential content and intellectual property assets from leakage - malicious or accidental - while enhancing communications and collaboration between all stakeholders.

ARALOC successfully competes in the growing Board Portal Software marketplace with Diligent, NASDAQ Boardvantage, BoardPaq and others. ARALOC has been included in numerous technology analyst recommendations since inception and is recognized as one of the industry's first products to deliver on a SaaS-based approach with full encryption and digital rights management for type of digital content. Numerous global, multi-billion-dollar companies have regularly depended on ARALOC and its capabilities for over a decade.

LDSR Analyst Speculative Buy Recommendation

Goldman Small Cap Research, a stock market research firm specializing in the small cap and microcap sectors, released a new research report earlier this week on LandStar, Inc's cybersecurity rollout progress and strategy. The report recommended a speculative buy position. To view the report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, visit http://www.GoldmanResearch.com

About LandStar, Inc.

LandStar, Inc. (OTCPK: LDSR), through its wholly owned subsidiary Data443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc., enables secure data - across local devices, network, cloud, and databases - at rest and in flight. ClassiDocs™, the company's award-winning data classification and governance technology, provides GDPR compliance and DSAR management coupled with DLP, CASB, SIEM, and cloud solutions to provide user-enabled, governance-enabled, up-to-date security for every data point, every time. The WordPress-based GDPR Framework enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain provides an active implementation for blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks. For more information, please visit http://www.data443.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding LandStar's plans, objectives, future opportunities for LandStar's services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding LandStar's future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond LandStar's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the operations of LandStar; results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and in integrating acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; and, anti-takeover measures in our charter documents.

Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is contained, from time-to-time, in LandStar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and postings on the OTC Markets news and information website. LandStar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement.

Data443™, ClassiDocs™ ARALOC™ are registered trademarks of Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, trademarks and brands does not imply endorsement.

All other trademarks cited herein are the property of their respective owners.

