Lane & Associates Family Dentistry Partners with the Carolina Mudcats

GARNER, N.C., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Good things come to those who wait and Lane & Associates Family Dentistry (LAA) has waited long enough to announce their partnership with the Carolina Mudcats! This announcement comes as a new multiyear partnership celebrating community smiles and family friendly experiences – both central values to LAA. Fans are ecstatic and so is LAA about this relationship which will continue into the 2022 Baseball Season.

A summer without baseball definitely took a toll on Five County Stadium fans, however, the union between LAA and the Mudcats has lifted the spirits of the nearby communities. This partnership will include special appearances from Toothy, the LAA Mascot, prizes, giveaways, and even a first pitch from Dr. Lane with Muddy the Mudcat.

"The Mudcats are thrilled to welcome Lane & Associates Family Dentistry into our own family of local business partners," said Greg Young, Mudcats Director of Marketing and Broadcasting. "It's especially great to see a fantastic local partner like Lane & Associates Family Dentistry throw their support behind all the great things we hope to do here with Mudcats baseball now and into the future."

For patients, staff, friends, and families to see their local dentist on the largest sign at Five County Stadium speaks volumes. In addition to becoming the 2021 Rightfield Tower Premier Sponsor, LAA has given back to the community with donations to first responders and neighborhood events. "Opportunities like these are golden. What better way to continue to show our support for North Carolina, Five County Stadium, and the Mudcats!" said Dr. Don Lane. LAA constantly goes above & beyond when it comes to community efforts and initiatives.

For four decades, Lane & Associates has been committed to offering the best comprehensive approach to dentistry, protecting and preserving the dental health of children, teenagers, and adults across North Carolina. Continuing to ensure the safety of their patients and staff is their number one priority.

Details regarding giveaways, tickets, and pregame events can be found on LAA's website and social media outlets. Never miss an announcement by following @lanedds and turning on your notifications. For more information on Lane & Associates Family Dentistry and the Carolina Mudcats' partnership visit lanedds.com/carolinamudcats or contact LAA by calling 1-877-LANE-DDS (526-3337).

At Lane & Associates Family Dentistry, we love to make you smile!

