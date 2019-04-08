Lane & Associates Family Dentistry to drop over 25,000 Easter Eggs from Helicopter

GARNER, N.C., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Triangle's Largest Easter Egg Hunt is set to happen on Saturday, April 20th from 12pm to 4pm at C3 Church in Garner. Over 25,000 easter eggs will be dropped from a helicopter to kick off this special Easter event, presented by Lane and Associates Family Dentistry and Ugly Mug Bean and Brew.

This Egg-ceptional Easter Egg-stravaganza is open to the public and it will feature a FREE Easter Egg hunt for ages 0-12, FREE Easter-themed photo booth for all ages, and FREE entertainment! In addition, there will be a Cash Carnival (Bounce Houses, Face-painting, Slides, Games) and delicious Food Truck options for purchase!

Schedule of Events:

12:00 pm - Event starts, Food trucks arrive, Touch-a-Truck starts & Helicopter photos

12:30 pm - Toddler Egg Hunt (Age 0-2)

1:00-1:20 pm - HELICOPTER EGG DROP!!!

1:30 pm - Egg Hunt begins! (Ages 3-12, divided into age groups)

2:30-4:00 pm - Food trucks, Vendors, and Carnival games

*All activities are free except Food Trucks and Cash Carnival

Lane and Associates Family Dentistry has been providing the best dental and orthodontic care to families and individuals throughout Raleigh, Durham, Cary, and across North Carolina for almost 40 years.

For up to date information on the Egg-ceptional Easter Egg-stravaganza, visit www.lanedds.com or contact Lane and Associates by calling 1-877-LANE-DDS (526-3337).

At Lane & Associates Family Dentistry, we love to make you smile!

