Lane Bryant And Cacique Release New Video Celebrating All Women

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading plus size apparel brand Lane Bryant and intimate apparel line, Cacique, are staying true to the brands' ethos of body positivity and self-love with a new video dedicated to uplifting and empowering all women to embrace their inherent beauty in a mission for inclusivity.

Today, Cacique and Lane Bryant, who parted ways with the Victoria's Secret family 18 years ago, issued the video standing behind their conviction that women are more than entertainment and that fantasies have no size. The Cacique video expresses the brands' long-held beliefs in inclusivity, as well as their commitment to championing women of all shapes by realistically portraying women in their brand imagery. Simply put, Cacique is sending the world a message to those who feel underrepresented in the media: we are beautiful, too.

"Our hope is that the millions of modern women who share our same core beliefs of inclusivity, body positivity and female empowerment will join us in our commitment to celebrating women of all shapes and sizes. We feel proud and privileged to play a small part in paving the way for a more inclusive world for generations of women to come," said EVP/GMM of Cacique Intimates, Marcy Schaffir. "If we can show just one woman that she is beautiful and worthy just as she is, not only with inclusive marketing, but with beautifully designed intimates that fit her impeccably as well, then we have done our job as a brand."

Through this new video, Cacique and Lane Bryant want to convey that there is room for ALL women to be celebrated both culturally and in the media. Cacique and Lane Bryant want everyone to know they are welcome to sit with them to support and uplift one another.

Join both brands as they encourage women to take to social media to not only celebrate ALL women, but to share their beauty as well. Support the brands' commitment to realistically portraying women in everything they do by following the NEW Cacique social media channels. Cacique and Lane Bryant also encourage those who are inspired by the campaign to share photos of themselves on their pages with the hashtag #weareallthefantasy and to challenge their friends to do the same. Everyone and anyone who believes in a world where every BODY and their beauty is celebrated can join the movement by sharing this video https://vimeo.com/user9877926/review/303884532/ff6ed7b241.

Cacique intimate apparel is available in Lane Bryant stores at and Cacique.com. For more information on Cacique, please visit Cacique.com.

To join Lane Bryant and Cacique as the brands continue to redefine traditional notions of sexiness in the media, follow along (and re-share posts) on social media:

Cacique

Facebook: Facebook.com/caciqueintimates

Instagram:@caciqueintimates

Twitter: @caciquelove

Lane Bryant

Facebook: facebook.com/lanebryant

Instagram/Twitter: @lanebryant

About Lane Bryant®: Lane Bryant is the nation's leading women's special size apparel brand, providing stylish and high-quality fashion in sizes 10-28. The Lane Bryant collection includes a wide selection of fashion-forward apparel as well as accessories, footwear, hosiery, LIVI activewear and Cacique® intimate apparel. Lane Bryant fashions are available nationwide at its 757 Lane Bryant stores, and online. Visit lanebryant.com and cacique.com for store locations and the newest fashion arrivals.

Lane Bryant is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA). Lane Bryant and Cacique support ascena's larger mission to provide fashion and inspiration for living confidently every day. Learn how ascena brands are making an impact on women and girls to lead, strengthen communities, and live well here.

About Cacique®: Cacique is an apparel brand that offers beautiful, sexy and modern intimates for women. Cacique intimates are unparalleled in both tech and trend design, and well known by thousands of women for excellent fit. The Cacique assortment is comprised of everyday panties, bras and sleepwear and swimwear, as well as Seriously Sexy intimate apparel, including bras, panties, lingerie and accessories. Cacique Bras are offered in band sizes in 32-50 and cup sizes B-K. Cacique Intimates can be found in Lane Bryant locations and at Cacique.com.

Cacique is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA). Cacique supports ascena's larger mission to provide fashion and inspiration for living confidently every day. Check out how ascena puts "her" at the heart of everything we do here.

About ascena retail group, inc.

ascena retail group, inc. (Nasdaq: ASNA) is a leading national specialty retailer offering apparel, shoes, and accessories for women under the Premium Fashion segment (Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey), Value Fashion segment (maurices and dressbarn), Plus Fashion segment (Lane Bryant, Catherines and Cacique), and for tween girls under the Kids Fashion segment (Justice). ascena retail group, inc. operates ecommerce websites and approximately 4,600 stores throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

For more information about ascena retail group, inc. visit: ascenaretail.com, AnnTaylor.com, factory.anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, outlet.loft.com,

louandgrey.com, maurices.com, dressbarn.com, lanebryant.com, Catherines.com and shopjustice.com.

SOURCE Lane Bryant; Cacique

Related Links

http://www.cacique.com

