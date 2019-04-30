LaneAxis Unveils a Cash Back Reward - Commercial Driver Score for Freight Industry; Announces Partnership with Owner-Operator Group AAOO

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LaneAxis, an established SaaS-based freight management company, is building the first-of-its-kind global driver and data network powered by the industry-first Commercial Driver Score (CDS) - essentially a FICO-style score for professional drivers. This data-backed, multi-tiered risk-assessment and transparency tool is intended to become the industry standard for measuring driver reliability – and risk - something that simply does not exist today. Drivers will have numerous incentives to participate in the CDS program – most notably – gaining direct access to freight from major shippers, and earning cash-back rewards simply for completing their daily driving duties.

To help drive initial adoption of the "CDS," LaneAxis is partnering with the American Association of Owner Operators (AAOO), one of the nation's largest independent driver advocacy organizations in the United States. LaneAxis is building a mobile application for AAOO's owner-operator members, which will feature many of the benefits already offered by AAOO, including fuel discounts, trucker-specific navigation, factoring services, tire discounts, roadside assistance, and much more. The CDS feature will be integrated into the app, with drivers entering their load details to provide the basis for the driver score data.

"There is no data from a network perspective in the industry," says Rick Burnett, CEO and Founder of LaneAxis. "With data being the new gold of virtually every industry, we are focused on building a risk assessment network where data drives performance and cost savings for shippers and manufacturers. At the same time, carriers and drivers increase their revenue. We are removing one of the biggest friction points in the trucking industry, which is connecting shippers directly to drivers. Currently, that task is often outsourced to expensive and often inefficient third party freight brokers and logistics companies. Why? Because of the inherent labor-intensive processes involved. Even the largest companies in the world are hesitant to deal direct with a U.S. market that is 700,000 trucking companies big with millions of drivers. The CDS will change that."

The Commercial Driver Score is a proprietary, weighted factored algorithm that calculates drivers' scores based on numerous data-backed performance metrics, such as on-time delivery and regulatory compliance history.

"AAOO is excited to partner with LaneAxis, which has deep experience in both freight logistics and software development," says David Huff, CEO of AAOO. "Moving all of AAOO's key benefits to a mobile app will be a great service to our member drivers, providing tremendous value and convenience, including the inherent benefits of the Commercial Driver Score. Working with LaneAxis provides an opportunity for AAOO to continue to expand on its mission to help professional drivers make more money and stay safer out on the road."

LaneAxis will further build its driver data through other partnerships with driver groups such as AAOO, as well as companies that manufacturer Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs) that capture driver data during transit. Per U.S federal mandate, all trucks must have ELDs installed in their cabs by the end of 2019. This hard data will be accessible through a central network hub that shippers, manufacturers, insurance companies, and even government agencies can access for a nominal fee. All data will be protected and monitored by the LaneAxis blockchain platform.

"I have no doubt our Professional drivers will benefit from the Commercial Driver Score feature," says Huff. "The ability to gauge their own performance and improve their efficiency via the data network will lead to more loads to choose from, more income opportunities, and the ability to develop more relationships directly with shippers and manufacturers that simply are not available in the market today. Just as importantly, it will allow them to better plan out their schedules, allowing them to spend more time at home with their loved ones, ultimately improving both their personal and professional lives. AAOO, since 2010, has focused on helping owner operators, small fleets, and professional drivers increase the value of their labor in the transportation industry. Our partnership with LaneAxis enhances our ability to do just that."

About LaneAxis

Incorporated in 2015, the LaneAxis vision began to take shape in the mid-2000s when CEO Rick Burnett began researching and developing a mobile-based platform to provide real-time tracking and data analytics over freight movements. Rick's software and transportation expertise culminated with the design of a shipper-to-carrier direct optimization platform that was granted a full U.S. Patent in March, 2018. With the advent of smartphone technology - and now blockchain technology - LaneAxis is blazing a trail of visibility and accountability in the supply chain, finally allowing shippers/manufacturers to connect directly to drivers, thus eliminating the need for costly and unnecessary intermediaries such as freight brokers.

