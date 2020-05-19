LANES Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification to Manage Risk, Optimize Security and Meet Compliance Requirements

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Network for Enhanced Services (LANES) announced its regionally-based health information exchange (HIE) platform has achieved HITRUST Validated Assessment with Certification in conformance with the CSF 9.2. The significant accreditation aligns with the mission of LANES to develop a comprehensive security and privacy program safeguarding the exchange of protected health information (PHI) accessible to its healthcare ecosystem participants across LA County.

Announced generally available in October 2019, Version 9.2 of the HITRUST CSF framework incorporates and harmonizes new privacy and security standards. HITRUST certification validates the LANES HIE platform is appropriately managing risk and has met key regulatory and industry-defined standards.

"With the healthcare industry threatened by constant cyberattacks and data breaches, we've made security a top priority maintaining the PHI provided by our HIE provider participants and partners," said Ali Modaressi, CEO of LANES. "We purposefully architected security into the HIE platform as it was being built instead of bolting it on as an afterthought. The HITRUST CSF accreditation assures that the LANES team is managing the multitude of security, privacy and regulatory challenges facing the healthcare industry."

Healthcare providers are increasingly interconnecting computer systems and networks to improve quality of care coordination for their patients. As these medical professionals come to rely on evolving technologies to store, transmit and exchange data, compliance has become progressively more complex to navigate.

HITRUST Alliance is a leading data protection standards development and certification organization. Its creation of the HITRUST Common Security Framework helps organizations provide an efficient and prescriptive framework to manage security requirements shaped by HITECH, HIPAA and CMS in addition to other federal, state and business requirements for managing risk.

Since 2007, HITRUST has championed programs that safeguard sensitive information and manage information risk for global organizations across all industries and throughout the third-party supply chain.

"The HITRUST CSF Certification is the benchmark measurement for organizations required to safeguard PHI," said Jenn Behrens, MSW, Ph.D., FIP, Chief Information Security Officer at LANES. "HITRUST evaluated LANES across 19 security and privacy domains, from information protection to endpoint protection to vulnerability management and access control to risk management. We're proud to be part of an elite group of healthcare organizations going above and beyond achieving the highly valued HITRUST certification."

Los Angeles Network for Enhanced Services (LANES) is a community-based health information exchange (HIE) serving more than 500 health systems, hospitals and clinics that administer care to residents of Los Angeles County. The secure regional HIE gives clinicians a comprehensive, holistic view of the patient's medical history 24/7 ─ whether the individual is seen at one or more local healthcare facilities ─ to make informed decisions influencing quality of care, continuity and timely interventions. LANES aggregates and normalizes clinical, behavioral and social determinants of health (SDoH) data into its sustainable repository to support population health, precision medicine programs and emergency medical services. Medi-Cal providers can tap 2019 Cal-HOP funding to access LANES. Connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn or visit the LANES website for more information.

