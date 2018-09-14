Lange Law Firm Files Lawsuit in Pasha Mediterranean Grill Salmonella Food Poisoning Outbreak

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 14, 2018, The Lange Law Firm filed a lawsuit on behalf of 4 individuals stricken with Salmonella food poisoning after eating at Pasha Mediterranean Grill. One of the nation's leading food safety lawyers, Jory Lange has been retained by several families who developed Salmonella food poisoning after eating at Pasha Mediterranean Grill.

In one of the largest food poisoning outbreaks in San Antonio's history, 347 people have reported food poisoning after eating at Pasha Mediterranean Grill over Labor Day weekend. 14 people have been hospitalized.

"Several of our clients were hospitalized. Salmonella infections can be very dangerous. Even after the initial illness subsides, there can be severe long-term complications, including Reactive Arthritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome," says food safety attorney Jory Lange. "Anyone who became sick after eating at Pasha Mediterranean Grill should seek medical attention."

The complaint filed by The Lange Law Firm is available upon request.

The Lange Law Firm, PLLC, is investigating the details of the Salmonella food poisoning outbreak linked to Pasha Mediterranean Grill.

Those who became sick after eating at the Pasha Mediterranean Grill may be entitled to compensation for their injuries. To learn more about making a food poisoning claim, please visit The Lange Law Firm, PLLC's website, www.MakeFoodSafe.com, or call 833.330.3663.

About Jory Lange

When corporations sell food contaminated with Salmonella, E. coli, Vibrio, or other food poisoning pathogens, Jory Lange helps the families who have been harmed.

One of the nation's leading food safety lawyers, Jory has helped families from California to Florida, from the Midwest to the Mid-Atlantic, and in states across the nation. A native Texan who grew up in San Antonio, Jory has helped dozens of families in San Antonio who have been harmed in serious food poisoning outbreaks.

