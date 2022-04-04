Langley Federal Credit Union Selects Diebold Nixdorf as ATM as a Service Provider

The all-inclusive outsourcing agreement will increase branch and ATM channel efficiency and provide members with modern and convenient self-service banking

HUDSON, Ohio, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce for the financial and retail industries, today announced it will operate and manage the entire self-service banking channel for Langley Federal Credit Union (FCU). The credit union will implement the full suite of DN AllConnect ServicesSM and replace its entire fleet with DN SeriesTM devices.

Langley FCU, one of the 100 largest credit unions in the United States, continuously looks for ways to improve the value of membership through innovation. Through the ATM as a Service model, the credit union will pay Diebold Nixdorf a monthly fee for the equipment and all services received. Diebold Nixdorf is responsible for all operations, including implementation, maintenance, monitoring and event management, compliance, security, cash management and transaction management. This approach will increase branch and ATM channel efficiency and continuously maximize convenience for credit union members. Deployment of the entire solution is expected to be completed by July 2022.

To further optimize each branch, the new DN Series ATMs will be connected to DN AllConnectSM Data Engine. Technical data will be continuously aggregated and analyzed using the latest developments in cloud computing and machine learning, enabling Diebold Nixdorf to generate personalized, actionable insights for each device. This helps decrease the number of incidents and resolution time and significantly improve ATM availability.

Langley Federal Credit Union Vice President of Operations, Jeff Gehris, said: "We chose to transfer management of our self-service fleet to Diebold Nixdorf because the company's innovative nature set them apart from the competition. By replacing our fleet with DN Series ATMs and outsourcing all operations, we can provide our members with a modern and convenient banking experience and bolster revenue-generating opportunities through self-service."

Langley FCU will also implement Transaction Automation, part of the DN Vynamic Branch Transformation suite of software solutions. When an ATM detects an on-us customer, it will process the transaction directly to the credit union's core backend system. This empowers Langley FCU to facilitate transactions in-house whenever possible and enables more advanced and complex transactions.

Diebold Nixdorf senior vice president, North America Banking, Chad Buckland, said: "We are excited to partner with Langley FCU to provide a comprehensive service that enables them to reduce the complexities of their self-service channel, lower their total cost of ownership and increase their security controls removing risks related to non-compliance with regulations, security or obsolescence."

About Langley Federal Credit Union

Langley Federal Credit Union is a federally-chartered credit union, regulated and insured by the National Credit Union Administration. Langley Federal Credit Union serves more than 320,000 members and has $4.2 billion in assets, ranking the financial cooperative as one of the 100 largest credit unions in the country.

Langley is a full-service financial institution where everyone can save, borrow, and spend wisely. Located in Hampton Roads, Langley has 20 branches, over 650 employees and more than 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs throughout the region. For more information, visit www.langleyfcu.org.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

