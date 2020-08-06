Lankenau Heart Institute, Main Line Health, Names Basel Ramlawi, MD, System Chief of Cardiac Surgery

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Ramlawi join the team at Main Line Health," says Phil Robinson, FACHE, President, Lankenau Medical Center. "Dr. Ramlawi's impressive clinical experience and extensive research background further enhance our ability to provide cutting-edge cardiac care to our patients throughout the region and beyond."

In his position at Main Line Health, Dr. Ramlawi will assume the role of co-director of the Lankenau Heart Institute, Main Line Health's team of cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons and subspecialists seamlessly integrated into one uncompromising service focused on prevention, diagnostics, treatment, rehabilitation and disease management. In particular, Dr. Ramlawi will oversee the ongoing clinical enrichment of the Lankenau Heart Institute's Cardiac Surgery program.

"I am honored to take the helm of such a nationally renowned cardiac surgery and research team, to lead such excellent physicians and continue to build Main Line Health's reputation for best-in-class heart and vascular care," says Dr. Ramlawi. "It is a privilege to lead the team toward more innovative, advanced treatments that maintain the same quality care we would want for our own families."

Dr. Ramlawi most recently served as chairman of the Heart & Vascular Center at Valley Health System, comprised of six hospitals in Virginia, where he served as founding director of their Advanced Valve and Aortic Center. Additionally, he led a service that offered integrated care for patients with aortic disease, available only at a few hospitals in the nation, involving collaboration among cardiothoracic and vascular surgeons, interventional radiologists, structural cardiologists and internal medicine physicians. Prior to joining Valley Health System, Dr. Ramlawi held positions at world-renowned health systems including the Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center in Houston, Texas, Columbia University and NY-Presbyterian Hospital.

"Dr. Ramlawi's experience builds upon an already strong foundation in minimally invasive cardiac surgical intervention and advanced cardiovascular research through Main Line Health's Lankenau Institute for Medical Research, and further positions our program among the most comprehensive and progressive cardiac surgical programs in the broader region," says William Gray, MD, System Chief of Cardiovascular Diseases and President of Lankenau Heart Institute. "I look forward to working with Dr. Ramlawi so that we can continue to advance the high-quality cardiac care we provide in the communities we serve."

Dr. Ramlawi earned his medical degree from McMaster University Medical School in Hamilton, Canada, followed by cardiac surgical training at the University of Western Ontario. He then completed a postdoctoral fellowship funded by the National Institutes of Health and earned an MMSc degree from Harvard Medical School. He subsequently completed an advanced clinical fellowship in heart failure and minimally invasive valve surgery at Columbia University.

He has received several prestigious awards, including the American Heart Association's Vivien Thomas Award, The American Federation for Medical Research Henry Christian Award, and the Detweiler Fellowship from The Royal College of Physicians & Surgeons of Canada. He was also selected as one of Houston's Top Forty Under Forty Award recipients by the Houston Business Journal. Dr. Ramlawi has co-authored over 85 medical and scientific papers, abstracts and book chapters. He is an active speaker at national and international cardiology and cardiovascular surgery conferences. His research interests include clinical outcomes and technological innovations within cardiovascular care, specifically heart valve repair, aortic pathology, atrial fibrillation and heart failure.

About Main Line Health

Founded in 1985, Main Line Health is a not-for-profit health system serving portions of Philadelphia and its western suburbs. Main Line Health's commitment—to deliver advanced medicine to treat and cure disease while also playing an important role in prevention and disease management as well as training physicians and other health care providers—reflects our intent to keep our community and ourselves well ahead. A team of more than 10,000 employees and 2,000 physicians care for patients throughout the Main Line Health system.

At Main Line Health's core are four of the region's most respected acute care hospitals—Lankenau Medical Center, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital—as well as one of the nation's recognized facilities for rehabilitative medicine, Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital.

Main Line Health also includes Mirmont Treatment Center for drug and alcohol recovery; Main Line Health HomeCare & Hospice, which includes skilled home health care, hospice and home infusion services; Main Line Health Centers, primary and specialty care, lab and radiology, and other outpatient services located in Broomall, Collegeville, Concordville, Exton and Newtown Square; Lankenau Institute for Medical Research, a biomedical research organization; and Main Line HealthCare, one of the region's largest multispecialty physician networks.

Main Line Health is the recipient of numerous awards for quality care and service, including System Magnet® designation, the nation's highest distinction for nursing excellence and the Mid-Atlantic Alliance for Performance Excellence (MAAPE) Excellence Award. Main Line Health is committed to creating an environment of diversity, respect and inclusion and has proudly embraced the American Hospital Association's #123forEquity Pledge to Act to eliminate disparities in care. We are dedicated to advancing patient-centered care, education and research to help our community stay healthy. To learn more, visit mainlinehealth.org.

About Lankenau Heart Institute

The Lankenau Heart Institute is Main Line Health's premier, comprehensive cardiovascular medicine and surgery program. The Lankenau Heart Institute brings together the clinical expertise of all four Main Line Health acute care hospitals and community cardiology practices to ensure that patients receive a level of quality, service, and experience that is unprecedented in the region. Through the system-wide coordination of services, the Lankenau Heart Institute delivers preventive, diagnostic, therapeutic, and rehabilitative cardiovascular services at each of our locations including Lankenau Medical Center, recognized by IBM Watson Health as a 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospital for the twelfth year, Bryn Mawr Hospital, Paoli Hospital and Riddle Hospital.

Lankenau Heart Institute continues to be a pioneer in the use of beating-heart techniques and robotic-assisted procedures for coronary artery revascularization, minimally invasive and transcatheter approaches for valve repair and replacement, and complex aortic surgeries. With our growing experience and focus on minimally invasive techniques, Lankenau Heart Institute has expanded participation in clinical trials year over year. Our physicians are frequently invited to participate in clinical/medical device trials, many of these designed to facilitate minimally invasive procedures/approaches.

With a collaborative team of expert consultative cardiologists, interventional cardiologists, electrophysiologists, cardiovascular surgeons and specially trained nurses and technologists, the Lankenau Heart Institute is dedicated to managing and treating patients with heart failure, aortic disease, coronary and peripheral vascular disease, heart rhythm disorders and valve disease. Our team of cardiologists and cardiac specialists provide patients and their families with expert cardiac care, close to home. To learn more, visit mainlinehealth.org/heart.

