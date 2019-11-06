Lannett Announces Fiscal 2020 First-Quarter Financial Results

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial and Business Highlights:

Net Sales, Profitability Exceeded Expectations

Launched First-to-Market Posaconazole

Expanded Pipeline with Significant Future Opportunities:

• Levothyroxine (Approved)

• Generic ADVAIR DISKUS ®

Successfully Completed $86.25 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2020 first quarter ended September 30, 2019.

"Our topline and bottom-line for the fiscal 2020 first quarter exceeded our expectations, largely due to strong sales of certain key products and the launch of Posaconazole late in the period," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "We continue to build our business and expand our opportunities for ongoing growth. In the current quarter, we are now launching our third new product and plan to launch several more over the next several months. In addition, we secured exclusive U.S. commercialization rights to an approved ANDA for Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets, as well as an advanced development program for generic ADVAIR DISKUS®, a drug used to treat symptoms associated with asthma and other respiratory diseases. Both medications are potentially large market opportunities.

"Near the end of the first quarter, we completed an $86.25 million convertible notes offering, due 2026, and used the net proceeds to pay down half of our outstanding Term A Loans. Our existing cash position exceeds the remaining balance of the Term A Loans, which mature in about one year. As a result of the transaction, we lowered our interest expense, strengthened our balance sheet and improved our financial flexibility."

For the fiscal 2020 first quarter, on a GAAP basis, net sales were $127.3 million compared with $155.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Gross profit was $42.7 million, or 33% of total net sales, compared with $59.1 million, or 38% of total net sales. Net loss was $12.2 million, or $0.32 per share. Net loss for the prior year first quarter, which included asset impairment charges of $369.5 million, was $287.5 million, or $7.65 per share.

For the fiscal 2020 first quarter reported on a Non-GAAP basis, net sales were $127.3 million compared with $155.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted gross profit was $52.6 million, or 41% of adjusted net sales, compared with $68.7 million, or 44% of adjusted net sales, for the prior-year first quarter. Adjusted interest expense was $15.3 million compared with $16.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted net income was $8.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared with $16.9 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2019 first quarter.

Guidance for Fiscal 2020

As discussed above, the company expects interest and other expense for fiscal 2020 to be lower than previously estimated as a result of the convertible notes offering. Based on its current outlook, the company revised certain items in its GAAP guidance and reiterated adjusted guidance for fiscal year 2020, except for interest and other. The full guidance is as follows:



GAAP Adjusted** Net sales $525 million to $545 million, unchanged $525 million to $545 million, unchanged Gross margin % Approximately 33.5% to 35.5%, unchanged Approximately 40% to 42%, unchanged R&D expense $34 million to $36 million, unchanged $34 million to $36 million, unchanged SG&A expense $69 million to $72 million, up from $68 million to $71 million $63 million to $66 million, unchanged Restructuring expense $2 million to $4 million, unchanged $ -- Asset impairment charges $2 million $ -- Interest and other $70 million to $72 million, down from $71 million to $73 million $54 million to $56 million, down from $56 million to $58 million Effective tax rate Approximately 16% to 17%, down from approximately 26% to 29% Approximately 22% to 23%, unchanged Adjusted EBITDA* N/A $145 million to $160 million, unchanged Capital expenditures $20 million to $25 million, unchanged $20 million to $25 million, unchanged



**A reconciliation of Adjusted amounts to most directly comparable GAAP amounts can be found in the attached financial tables.

Conference Call Information and Forward-Looking Statements

Discussion during the conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding such topics as, but not limited to, the company's financial status and performance, regulatory and operational developments, and any comments the company may make about its future plans or prospects in response to questions from participants on the conference call.

Discussion during the conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding such topics as, but not limited to, the company's financial status and performance, regulatory and operational developments, and any comments the company may make about its future plans or prospects in response to questions from participants on the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains references to Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, which are financial measures that are not prepared in conformity with United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). Management uses these measures internally for evaluating its operating performance. The Company's management believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information regarding operational performance, because it enhances an investor's overall understanding of the financial results for the Company's core business. Additionally, it provides a basis for the comparison of the financial results for the Company's core business between current, past and future periods. The company also believes that including Adjusted EBITDA, as defined in the company's existing Credit Agreement, is appropriate to provide additional information to investors to demonstrate the company's ability to comply with financial debt covenants. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Detailed reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included with this release.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude, among others, the effects of (1) amortization of purchased intangibles and other purchase accounting entries, (2) restructuring expenses, (3) non-cash interest expense, as well as (4) certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature.

*Adjusted EBITDA excludes the same adjustments discussed above, as well as additional adjustments permitted under the company's existing Credit Agreement.

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications – see financial schedule below for net sales by medical indication. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Any such statements, including, but not limited to, successfully commercializing recently launched products and planned product launches, and achieving the financial metrics stated in the company's guidance for fiscal 2020, whether expressed or implied, are subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include, but are not limited to, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of FDA or other regulatory approvals or actions, the ability to successfully commercialize products upon approval, including acquired products, and Lannett's estimated or anticipated future financial results, future inventory levels, future competition or pricing, future levels of operating expenses, product development efforts or performance, and other risk factors discussed in the company's Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements represent the company's judgment as of the date of this news release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES FOLLOW

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data)























ASSETS





Current assets: September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,008

$ 140,249 Accounts receivable, net 173,109

164,752 Inventories 149,162

143,971 Prepaid income taxes 159

- Assets held for sale 4,637

9,671 Other current assets 6,994

13,606 Total current assets 435,069

472,249 Property, plant and equipment, net 184,889

186,670 Intangible assets, net 427,253

411,229 Goodwill -

- Operating lease assets 6,410

- Deferred tax assets 110,396

109,305 Other assets 7,914

7,960 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,171,931

$ 1,187,413















LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 26,927

$ 13,493 Accrued expenses 6,233

5,805 Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses 12,347

19,924 Rebates payable 43,358

46,175 Royalties payable 16,597

16,215 Restructuring liability 1,167

2,315 Other current liabilties 3,652

3,652 Income taxes payable -

2,198 Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt 66,845

66,845 Current operating lease liabilities 1,932

- Total current liabilities 179,058

176,622 Long-term debt, net 654,432

662,203 Long-term operating lease liabilities 5,626

- Other liabilities 14,711

14,547 TOTAL LIABILITIES 853,827

853,372







STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock ($0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 39,629,271 and 38,969,518 shares issued; 38,526,558 and 38,010,714 shares outstanding at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively) 40

39 Additional paid-in capital 314,645

317,023 Retained earnings 19,918

32,075 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (661)

(615) Treasury stock(1,102,713 and 958,804 shares at September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively) (15,838)

(14,481) Total stockholders' equity 318,104

334,041 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,171,931

$ 1,187,413

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share and per share data)









(UNAUDITED)

Three months ended

September 30,

2019

2018







Net sales $ 127,342

$ 155,054 Cost of sales 77,656

87,690 Amortization of intangibles 7,028

8,223 Gross profit 42,658

59,141 Operating expenses:





Research and development expenses 8,940

9,810 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 21,308

20,588 Restructuring expenses 1,388

1,022 Asset impairment charges 1,618

369,499 Total operating expenses 33,254

400,919 Operating income (loss) 9,404

(341,778) Other income (loss):





Loss on extinguishment of debt (2,145)

- Investment income 729

379 Interest expense (19,292)

(21,433) Other 934

(296) Total other loss (19,774)

(21,350) Loss before income tax (10,370)

(363,128) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,787

(75,600) Net Loss $ (12,157)

$ (287,528)







Loss per common share:





Basic $ (0.32)

$ (7.65) Diluted $ (0.32)

$ (7.65)







Weighted average common shares outstanding:





Basic 38,309,267

37,586,327 Diluted 38,309,267

37,586,327

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Three months ended September 30, 2019

Net sales Cost of

sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross

Profit Gross

Margin % R&D

expense SG&A

expense Restructuring

expenses Asset

impairment

charges Operating

income Other

income

(loss) Income (loss)

before income

tax Income tax

expense Net income

(loss) Diluted

earnings

(loss) per

share (k) GAAP Reported $ 127,342 $ 77,656 $ 7,028 $ 42,658 33% $ 8,940 $ 21,308 $ 1,388 1,618 $ 9,404 $(19,774) $ (10,370) $ 1,787 $(12,157) $ (0.32) Adjustments:





























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (7,028) 7,028

- - - - 7,028 - 7,028 - 7,028

Cody API business (b) - (1,722) - 1,722

(420) (214) - - 2,356 - 2,356 - 2,356

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (1,058) - - 1,058 - 1,058 - 1,058

Decommissioning of Philadelphia sites (d) - (989) - 989

- - - - 989 - 989 - 989

Restructuring expenses (e) - - - -

- - (1,388) - 1,388 - 1,388 - 1,388

Asset impairment charges (f) - - - -

- - - (1,618) 1,618 - 1,618 - 1,618

Non-cash interest (g) - - - -

- - - - - 4,008 4,008 - 4,008

Loss on extinguishment of debt (h) - - - -

- - - - - 2,145 2,145 - 2,145

Other (i) - (208) - 208

- (2,090) - - 2,298 (966) 1,332 - 1,332

Tax adjustments (j) - - - -

- - - - - - - 999 (999)

































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 127,342 $ 74,737 $ - $ 52,605 41% $ 8,520 $ 17,946 $ - $ - $ 26,139 $ (14,587) $ 11,552 $ 2,786 $ 8,766 $ 0.22































(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business (c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition (d) To exclude the costs related to the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites (e) To exclude expenses associated with the Cody API Restructuring Plan (f) To exclude impairment charges primarily associated with an operating lease right-of-use asset (g) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs (h) To exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt primarily related to the partial repayment of outstanding Term Loan A balance (i) To primarily exclude accrued separation costs related to the Company's former Chief Financial Officer as well as gains on sales of assets previously held for sale (j) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates (k) The weighted average share number for the three months ended September 30, 2019 is 38,309,267 for GAAP and 40,653,053 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations. As a result of the 4.5% Senior Convertible Note issued on September 27, 2019, the diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the "if-converted" method.

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Three months ended September 30, 2018

Net sales Cost of

sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross

Profit Gross

Margin % R&D

expense SG&A

expense Restructuring

expenses Asset impairment

charges Operating

income (loss) Other income

(loss) Income (loss)

before income

tax Income tax

expense

(benefit) Net income

(loss) Diluted

earnings

(loss) per

share (h) GAAP Reported $ 155,054 $ 87,690 $ 8,223 $ 59,141 38% $ 9,810 $ 20,588 $ 1,022 369,499 $(341,778) $(21,350) $ (363,128) $(75,600) $ (287,528) $ (7.65) Adjustments:





























Depreciation of Fixed Assets step-up (a) - (1,335) - 1,335

- - - - 1,335 - 1,335 - 1,335

Amortization of intangibles (b) - - (8,223) 8,223

- - - - 8,223 - 8,223 - 8,223

Restructuring expenses (c) - - - -

- - (1,022) - 1,022 - 1,022 - 1,022

Asset impairment charges (d) - - - -

- - - (369,499) 369,499

369,499 - 369,499

Non-cash interest (e) - - - -

- - - - - 4,538 4,538 - 4,538

Other (f) - - - -

- (1,340) - - 1,340 - 1,340 - 1,340

Tax adjustments (g) - - - -

- - - - - - - 81,504 (81,504)

































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 155,054 $ 86,355 $ - $ 68,699 44% $ 9,810 $ 19,248 $ - $ - $ 39,641 $ (16,812) $ 22,829 $ 5,904 $ 16,925 $ 0.44































(a) Relates to depreciation of a fair value step-up in property, plant and equipment related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI") (b) Relates to amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (c) To exclude expenses associated with the 2016 Restructuring Plan and, to a lesser extent, the Cody Restructuring Plan (d) To exclude asset impairment charges related to goodwill and other long-lived assets (e) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs (f) To primarily exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition (g) The tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included at applicable tax rates (h) The weighted average share number for the three months ended September 30, 2018 is 37,586,327 for GAAP and 38,752,010 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands)





Three months ended

September 30, 2019



Net loss $ (12,157)



Interest expense 19,292 Depreciation and amortization 12,789 Income tax expense 1,787 EBITDA 21,711



Share-based compensation 4,459 Inventory write-down 3,510 Asset impairment charges 1,618 Investment income (729) Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,145 Other non-operating income (934) Restructuring expenses 1,388 Restructuring payments (2,536) Cody API business (a) 2,356 Decommissioning of Philadelphia sites (b) 989 Other(c) 1,091 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 35,068





(a) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business (b) To exclude the costs related to the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites (c) To primarily exclude separation costs related to the Company's former Chief Financial Officer

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)





Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance









Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments

Adjusted











Net sales $525 - $545

-

$525 - $545 Gross margin percentage approx. 33.5% to 35.5%

(6.5%) (a) approx. 40% to 42% R&D expense $34 - $36

-

$34 - $36 SG&A expense $69 - $72

($6) (b) $63 - $66 Restructuring expense $2 - $4

($2 - $4) (c) - Asset impairment charges $2

($2) (d) - Interest and other $70 - $72

($16) (e) $54 - $56 Effective tax rate approx. 16% to 17%

6% (f) approx. 22% to 23% Adjusted EBITDA N/A

N/A

$145 - $160 Capital expenditures $20 - $25

-

$20 - $25















(a) The adjustment primarily reflects amortization of purchased intangible assets related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI") (b) The adjustment primarily excludes depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition (c) To exclude expenses associated with the Cody API Restructuring Plan (d) This adjustment primarily excludes an impairment charge associated with an operating lease right-of-use asset (e) The adjustment primarily reflects non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs (f) The adjustment reflects the impact of tax credits and deductions relative to expected annual pre-tax income

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)









Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance

Low

High







Net income (loss) $ (1.0)

$ 6.0







Interest expense 70.0

72.0 Depreciation and amortization 56.0

57.0 Income taxes -

2.0 EBITDA 125.0

137.0







Share-based compensation 9.0

10.0 Inventory write-down 7.0

8.0 Separation costs 1.0

1.0 Cody API business 2.0

2.0 Inpairment 2.0

2.0 Restructuring expenses 2.0

4.0 Restructuring payments (3.0)

(4.0) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 145.0

$ 160.0

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. NET SALES BY MEDICAL INDICATION









Three months ended ($ in thousands) September 30, Medical Indication 2019

2018 Analgesic $ 1,884

$ 1,829 Anti-Psychosis 28,034

10,889 Cardiovascular 21,606

21,770 Central Nervous System 19,257

14,286 Endocrinology -

53,878 Gastrointestinal 16,962

17,594 Infectious Disease 11,895

4,480 Migraine 9,143

9,737 Respiratory/Allergy/Cough/Cold 2,707

3,584 Urinary 435

1,541 Other 9,861

10,805 Contract manufacturing revenue 5,558

4,661 Net Sales $ 127,342

$ 155,054

