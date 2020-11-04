Lannett Announces Fiscal 2021 First-quarter Financial Results; Affirms Guidance

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 first quarter ended September 30, 2020.

"We view our fiscal 2021 first quarter net sales of $126 million as a solid achievement, given our current competitive landscape and overall decline of total prescriptions related to the ongoing pandemic," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "During the quarter, we fully implemented our cost reduction plan that we estimate will lower expenses by approximately $15 million, annually, and launched four new products, including Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets, a meaningful product for us. More recently, we began marketing two additional products, including the exclusive authorized generic of Tirosint® (Levothyroxine Sodium Capsules), a medication that complements and expands our thyroid deficiency portfolio of products. Our plans include launching approximately seven more products over the balance of the current fiscal year. Based on the aforementioned, we are affirming our previous guidance for the fiscal 2021 full year.

"At the end of this month, we intend to use a portion of our existing cash to pay down, in full, our Term A Loans. This milestone will lower our annual interest expense and principal payments by approximately $30 million, thus improving our financial flexibility. Moreover, our remaining debt is free of financial covenants and the nearest maturity is in November of 2022, two years away.

"We continue to advance a number of drug candidates in our portfolio that we believe have durable value and the potential to be catalysts for significant growth. Our respiratory and biosimilar product candidates with large addressable markets remain on track, and we expect to expand such durable portfolio assets over the course of this fiscal year."

For the fiscal 2021 first quarter on a GAAP basis, net sales were $126.5 million compared with $127.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Gross profit was $25.7 million, or 20% of net sales, compared with $42.7 million, or 33% of net sales. The company recorded restructuring expenses of $4.0 million compared with $1.4 million in the prior-year first quarter. Net loss was $6.5 million, or $0.17 per share, compared with $12.2 million, or $0.32 per share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

For the fiscal 2021 first quarter reported on a Non-GAAP basis, net sales were $126.5 million compared with $127.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted gross profit was $34.4 million, or 27% of net sales, compared with $52.6 million, or 41% of net sales, for the prior-year first quarter. Adjusted interest expense decreased to $11.2 million compared with $15.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted net income was $2.2 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared with $8.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2020 first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal 2021 first quarter was $33.2 million.

Conference Call Information and Forward-Looking Statements

Discussion during the conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding such topics as, but not limited to, the company's financial status and performance, regulatory and operational developments, and any comments the company may make about its future plans or prospects in response to questions from participants on the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains references to Non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, which are financial measures that are not prepared in conformity with United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). Management uses these measures internally for evaluating its operating performance. The Company's management believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information regarding operational performance, because it enhances an investor's overall understanding of the financial results for the Company's core business. Additionally, it provides a basis for the comparison of the financial results for the Company's core business between current, past and future periods. The company also believes that including Adjusted EBITDA, as defined in the company's existing Credit Agreement, is appropriate to provide additional information to investors to demonstrate the company's ability to comply with financial debt covenants. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Detailed reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included with this release.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude, among others, the effects of (1) amortization of purchased intangibles and other purchase accounting entries, (2) restructuring expenses, (3) non-cash interest expense, as well as (4) certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature.

Adjusted EBITDA excludes the same adjustments discussed above, as well as additional adjustments permitted under the company's existing Credit Agreement.

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications – see financial schedule below for net sales by medical indication. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

This news release contains certain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events or future business performance. Any such statements, including, but not limited to, successfully commercializing recently introduced products, launching and successfully commercializing additional products in fiscal 2021, achieving cost savings from the recently announced restructuring and cost savings plan, the potential material impact of COVID-19 on future financial results, and achieving the financial metrics stated in the company's guidance for fiscal 2021, whether expressed or implied, are subject to risks and uncertainties which can cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors which include, but are not limited to, the difficulty in predicting the timing or outcome of FDA or other regulatory approvals or actions, the ability to successfully commercialize products upon approval, including acquired products, and Lannett's estimated or anticipated future financial results, future inventory levels, future competition or pricing, future levels of operating expenses, product development efforts or performance, and other risk factors discussed in the company's Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements represent the company's judgment as of the date of this news release. The company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES FOLLOW

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data)









(Unaudited)











September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020













ASSETS









Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,774

$ 144,329 Accounts receivable, net 138,796

125,688 Inventories

156,478

142,867 Income taxes receivable

19,703

14,419 Assets held for sale

2,678

2,678 Other current assets

15,787

13,227 Total current assets 442,216

443,208 Property, plant and equipment, net 176,984

179,518 Intangible assets, net

369,146

374,735 Operating lease right-of-use asset 9,085

9,343 Deferred tax assets

120,462

117,890 Other assets

14,027

11,861 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,131,920

$ 1,136,555



























LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 47,539

$ 32,535 Accrued expenses

15,609

14,962 Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses 9,581

16,304 Rebates payable

43,247

38,175 Royalties payable

18,366

20,863 Restructuring liability 405

27 Current operating lease liabilities 2,018

1,097 Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt 81,314

88,189 Other current liabilities 1,125

2,713 Total current liabilities 219,204

214,865 Long-term debt, net

586,270

592,940 Long-term operating lease liabilities 9,546

9,844 Other liabilities

17,585

16,010 TOTAL LIABILITIES

832,605

833,659













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock($0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 40,687,784





and 39,963,127 shares issued; 39,393,357 and 38,798,787 shares outstanding at





September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively) 41

40 Additional paid-in capital 324,788

321,164 Accumulated deficit

(7,790)

(1,291) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (548)

(627) Treasury stock(1,294,427 and 1,164,340 shares at September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively) (17,176)

(16,390) Total stockholders' equity 299,315

302,896 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,131,920

$ 1,136,555











LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)













Three months ended



September 30,



2020

2019









Net sales

$ 126,479

$ 127,342 Cost of sales

92,187

77,656 Amortization of intangibles

8,589

7,028 Gross profit

25,703

42,658 Operating expenses:







Research and development expenses

6,539

8,940 Selling, general and administrative expenses

15,136

21,308 Restructuring expenses

4,043

1,388 Asset impairment charges

-

1,618 Total operating expenses

25,718

33,254 Operating income (loss)

(15)

9,404 Other income (loss):







Loss on extinguishment of debt

-

(2,145) Investment income

45

729 Interest expense

(14,486)

(19,292) Other

(23)

934 Total other loss

(14,464)

(19,774) Loss before income tax

(14,479)

(10,370) Income tax expense (benefit)

(7,980)

1,787 Net loss

$ (6,499)

$ (12,157)









Loss per common share:







Basic

$ (0.17)

$ (0.32) Diluted (1)

$ (0.17)

$ (0.32)









Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic

39,070,982

38,309,267 Diluted (1)

39,070,982

38,309,267



(1) Effective with the 4.5% Senior Convertible Note issued on September 27, 2019, the diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the "if-converted" method.

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)





























Three months ended September 30, 2020

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization of intangibles Gross Profit Gross Margin % R&D expenses SG&A expenses Restructuring expenses Operating income

(loss) Other income (loss) Income (loss) before income tax Income tax expense (benefit) Net income (loss) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (h)





GAAP Reported $126,479 $ 92,187 $ 8,589 $ 25,703 20% $ 6,539 $ 15,136 $ 4,043 $ (15) $ (14,464) $ (14,479) $ (7,980) $ (6,499) $ (0.17) Adjustments:



























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (8,589) 8,589

- - - 8,589 - 8,589 - 8,589

Cody API business (b) - (74) - 74

(2) (427) - 503 - 503 - 503

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (1,051) - 1,051 - 1,051 - 1,051

Restructuring expenses (d) - - - -

- - (4,043) 4,043 - 4,043 - 4,043

Non-cash interest (e) - - - -

- - - - 3,277 3,277 - 3,277

Other (f) - - - -

- (951) - 951 - 951 - 951

Tax adjustments (g) - - - -

- - - - - - 9,669 (9,669)































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 126,479 $ 92,113 $ - $ 34,366 27% $ 6,537 $ 12,707 $ - $ 15,122 $ (11,187) $ 3,935 $ 1,689 $ 2,246 $ 0.06





























(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI











(b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business















(c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition









(d) To exclude expenses associated with the 2020 Restructuring Plan















(e) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs















(f) To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement











(g) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates













(h) The weighted average share number for the three months ended September 30, 2020 is 39,070,982 for GAAP and 40,717,506 for non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations



LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Three months ended September 30, 2019

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization of intangibles Gross Profit Gross Margin % R&D expense SG&A expense Restructuring expenses Asset impairment charges Operating income Other income (loss) Income (loss) before income tax Income tax expense Net income (loss) Diluted earnings (loss) per share (k)





GAAP Reported $ 127,342 $ 77,656 $ 7,028 $ 42,658 33% $ 8,940 $ 21,308 $ 1,388 1,618 $ 9,404 $ (19,774) $ (10,370) $ 1,787 $ (12,157) $ (0.32) Adjustments:





























Amortization of intangibles (a) - - (7,028) 7,028

- - - - 7,028 - 7,028 - 7,028

Cody API business (b) - (1,722) - 1,722

(420) (214) -

2,356 - 2,356 - 2,356

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (c) - - - -

- (1,058) - - 1,058 - 1,058 - 1,058

Decommissioning of Philadelphia sites (d) - (989) - 989

- - - - 989 - 989 - 989

Restructuring expenses (e) - - - -

- - (1,388) - 1,388 - 1,388 - 1,388

Asset impairment charges (f) - - - -

- - - (1,618) 1,618 - 1,618 - 1,618

Non-cash interest (g) - - - -

- - - - - 4,008 4,008 - 4,008

Loss on extinguishment of debt (h) - - - -

- - - - - 2,145 2,145 - 2,145

Other (i) - (208) - 208

- (2,090) - - 2,298 (966) 1,332 - 1,332

Tax adjustments (j) - - - -

- - - - - - - 999 (999)

































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 127,342 $ 74,737 $ - $ 52,605 41% $ 8,520 $ 17,946 $ - $ - $ 26,139 $ (14,587) $ 11,552 $ 2,786 $ 8,766 $ 0.22































(a) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.













(b) To exclude the operating results of the ceased Cody API business





















(c) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition















(d) To exclude the costs related to the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites













(e) To exclude expenses associated with the Cody API Restructuring Plan



















(f) To exclude impairment charges primarily associated with an operating lease right-of-use asset

















(g) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs



















(h) To exclude the loss on extinguishment of debt primarily related to the partial repayment of outstanding Term Loan A balance













(i) To primarily exclude accrued separation costs related to the Company's former Chief Financial Officer as well as gains on sales of assets previously held for sale









(j) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates

















(k) The weighted average share number for the three months ended September 30, 2019 is 38,309,267 for GAAP and 40,653,053 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations. As a result of the 4.5% Senior Convertible Note issued on September 27, 2019, the diluted earnings per share was calculated based on the "if-converted" method.



LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED) ($ in thousands)









Three months ended



September 30, 2020





Net loss

$ (6,499)





Interest expense

14,486 Depreciation and amortization

14,342 Income tax benefit

(7,980) EBITDA

14,349





Share-based compensation

3,342 Inventory write-down

2,605 Investment income

(45) Other non-operating loss

23 Restructuring expenses

4,043 Restructuring payments

(3,666) Unrealized cost savings (a)

11,250 Other(b)

1,313 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 33,214





(a) To include the remaining cost savings expected to be realized as a result of the 2020 Restructuring Plan (b) To primarily exclude the reimbursement of legal costs associated with a distribution agreement, as well as the operating results of the ceased Cody API business

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. NET SALES BY MEDICAL INDICATION











Three months ended

($ in thousands) September 30,

Medical Indication 2020

2019

Analgesic $ 3,120

$ 1,884

Anti-Psychosis 13,028

28,034

Cardiovascular 19,714

21,606

Central Nervous System 22,525

19,257

Endocrinology 3,233

-

Gastrointestinal 17,100

16,962

Infectious Disease 21,932

11,895

Migraine 9,690

9,143

Respiratory/Allergy/Cough/Cold 1,426

2,707

Urinary 1,458

435

Other 7,634

9,861

Contract Manufacturing revenue 5,619

5,558

Net Sales $ 126,479

$ 127,342



Contact: Robert Jaffe

Robert Jaffe Co., LLC

(424) 288-4098

SOURCE Lannett Company, Inc.

