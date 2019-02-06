Lannett Announces Record Net Sales In The Fiscal 2019 Second-Quarter Financial Results; Raises Guidance For Fiscal 2019

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today reported financial results for its fiscal 2019 second quarter ended December 31, 2018.

"Stellar sales across our product offering drove our strong fiscal 2019 second quarter financial results," said Tim Crew, chief executive officer of Lannett. "The 17 products launched during calendar year 2018 were key contributors to the growth in the quarter and are expected to contribute approximately $75 million in fiscal 2019 net sales with at least 35% of gross margin. Complementing our second quarter performance was a well-executed plan associated with the transition of Levothyroxine.

"We are increasingly confident about our future. With approximately 60 products in various stages of operational readiness and development, of which we plan to launch 10 over the next several months, we expect to regularly bring new products to market for the foreseeable future at a similar pace and value as we have in the recent past. With regard to our cost reduction plan, virtually all main actions have been completed or are in-process to achieve the $33 million of targeted net annualized savings. In addition, we executed an amendment to our credit agreement, which further enhances our financial flexibility and better positions us to capitalize on more growth opportunities. As a result of our progress, we have raised our financial guidance for fiscal 2019."

Crew went on to say that by the end of fiscal 2020 the company is on track to replace a substantial majority of normalized gross profit from Levothyroxine, which approximates $100 million and excludes the impact of recent market disruptions and associated share gains.

For the fiscal 2019 second quarter, on a GAAP basis, net sales were $193.7 million compared with $184.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Gross profit was $69.8 million, or 36% of total net sales, compared with $87.5 million, or 47% of total net sales. Research and development (R&D) expenses were $9.7 million compared with $10.7 million for the fiscal 2018 second quarter. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased to $23.2 million from $28.5 million. Restructuring expenses were $0.2 million compared with $1.0 million. Operating income was $36.7 million compared with $47.1 million. Interest expense was $21.5 million compared with $20.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Net income was $12.4 million, or $0.32 per share, compared with $14.0 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2018 second quarter.

For the fiscal 2019 second quarter reported on a Non-GAAP basis, adjusted net sales were $193.7 million compared with $184.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Adjusted gross profit was $86.0 million, or 44% of adjusted net sales, compared with $96.7 million, or 52% of adjusted net sales, for the prior-year second quarter. Adjusted R&D expenses were $8.7 million compared with $10.7 million. Adjusted SG&A expenses were $17.4 million compared with $20.9 million. Adjusted operating income was $59.9 million compared with $65.1 million for the prior-year second quarter. Adjusted interest expense was $17.1 million compared with $16.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Adjusted net income was $33.6 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, compared with $40.6 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, for the fiscal 2018 second quarter.

Guidance for Fiscal 2019

Based on its current outlook, the company has revised its estimates, as follows:



GAAP Adjusted Net sales $615 million to $635 million, up from $585 million to $615 million $615 million to $635 million, up from $585 million to $615 million Gross margin % 37% to 38%, down from 38% to 39% 44% to 45%, unchanged R&D expense $35 million to $37 million, up from $32 million to $36 million $33 million to $35 million, up from $30 million to $34 million SG&A expense $78 million to $81 million, up from $75 million to $78 million $66 million to $69 million, up from $63 million to $66 million Restructuring expense $3 million to $4 million, unchanged $ -- Asset impairment charges $369 million, unchanged $ -- Interest and other $84 million to $86 million, up from $81 million to $83 million $66 million to $68 million, up from $63 million to $65 million Effective tax rate 22% to 23%, unchanged 22% to 23%, unchanged Capital expenditures $30 million to $35 million, unchanged $30 million to $35 million, unchanged

Conference Call Information and Forward-Looking Statements

Discussion during the conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding such topics as, but not limited to, the company's financial status and performance, regulatory and operational developments, and any comments the company may make about its future plans or prospects in response to questions from participants on the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release contains references to Non-GAAP financial measures, which are financial measures that are not prepared in conformity with United States generally accepted accounting principles (U.S. GAAP). Management uses these measures internally for evaluating its operating performance. The Company's management believes that the presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information regarding operational performance, because it enhances an investor's overall understanding of the financial results for the Company's core business. Additionally, it provides a basis for the comparison of the financial results for the Company's core business between current, past and future periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Detailed reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included with this release.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude, among others, the effects of (1) amortization of purchased intangibles and other purchase accounting entries, (2) acquisition and integration-related expenses, (3) non-cash interest expense, as well as (4) certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature.

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications – see financial schedule below for net sales by medical indication. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data)



(Unaudited)





December 31, 2018

June 30, 2018







ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 163,774

$ 98,586 Accounts receivable, net 275,364

252,651 Inventories 136,128

141,635 Prepaid income taxes -

15,159 Assets held for sale 11,422

13,976 Other current assets 7,958

4,863 Total current assets 594,646

526,870 Property, plant and equipment, net 195,607

233,247 Intangible assets, net 409,870

424,425 Goodwill -

339,566 Deferred tax assets 100,013

22,063 Other assets 19,320

29,133 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,319,456

$ 1,575,304















LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 60,178

$ 56,767 Accrued expenses 7,283

7,425 Accrued payroll and payroll-related expenses 15,545

7,819 Deferred revenue 23,998

- Rebates payable 44,384

49,400 Royalties payable 9,615

5,955 Restructuring liability 5,693

6,706 Liabilities held for sale 1,204

- Settlement liability 8,000

- Income taxes payable 1,346

- Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt 66,845

66,845 Total current liabilities 244,091

200,917 Long-term debt, net 746,607

772,425 Other liabilities 2,247

3,047 TOTAL LIABILITIES 992,945

976,389







STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Common stock ($0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 38,766,807 and 38,256,839 shares issued; 37,822,927 and 37,380,517 shares outstanding at December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively) 39

38 Additional paid-in capital 312,322

306,817 Retained earnings 29,016

306,464 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (502)

(515) Treasury stock (943,880 and 876,322 shares at December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2018, respectively) (14,364)

(13,889) Total stockholders' equity 326,511

598,915 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,319,456

$ 1,575,304

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share and per share data)

















Three months ended

Six months ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017















Net sales $ 193,718

$ 184,305

$ 348,772

$ 339,266 Cost of sales 115,751

88,914

203,441

168,467 Amortization of intangibles 8,157

7,941

16,380

15,678 Gross profit 69,810

87,450

128,951

155,121 Operating expenses:













Research and development expenses 9,723

10,722

19,533

18,131 Selling, general and administrative expenses 23,197

28,493

43,785

47,531 Acquisition and integration-related expenses -

65

-

83 Restructuring expenses 213

1,035

1,235

1,562 Asset impairment charges -

-

369,499

- Total operating expenses 33,133

40,315

434,052

67,307 Operating income (loss) 36,677

47,135

(305,101)

87,814 Other income (loss):













Investment income 556

2,325

935

3,489 Interest expense (21,512)

(20,686)

(42,945)

(41,598) Other (712)

3,386

(1,008)

3,135 Total other loss (21,668)

(14,975)

(43,018)

(34,974) Income (loss) before income tax 15,009

32,160

(348,119)

52,840 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,647

18,138

(72,953)

25,561 Net income (loss) $ 12,362

$ 14,022

$ (275,166)

$ 27,279















Earnings (loss) per common share:













Basic $ 0.33

$ 0.38

$ (7.30)

$ 0.74 Diluted $ 0.32

$ 0.37

$ (7.30)

$ 0.72















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 37,761,176

37,066,902

37,674,200

37,029,483 Diluted 39,112,547

38,290,358

37,674,200

38,087,826

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)





























Three months ended December 31, 2018

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross

Profit Gross

Margin

% R&D

expenses SG&A

expenses Restructuring

expenses Operating

income Other

income

(loss) Income

before

income tax Income tax

expense Net income Diluted

earnings

per share

(k) GAAP Reported $ 193,718 $ 115,751 $ 8,157 $ 69,810 36% $ 9,723 $ 23,197 $ 213 $ 36,677 $(21,668) $ 15,009 $ 2,647 $ 12,362 $ 0.32 Adjustments:



























Depreciation of fixed assets step-up (a) - (1,124) - 1,124

- - - 1,124 - 1,124 - 1,124

Amortization of intangibles (b) - - (8,157) 8,157

- - - 8,157 - 8,157 - 8,157

Cody API business Held for Sale (c) - (3,486) - 3,486

(862) 34 - 4,314 - 4,314 - 4,314

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (d) - - - -

- (1,058) - 1,058 - 1,058 - 1,058

Legal and financial advisory costs (e) - - - -

- (2,430) - 2,430 - 2,430 - 2,430

Decommissioning of Philadelphia sites (f) - (2,265) - 2,265

- - - 2,265 583 2,848 - 2,848

Restructuring expenses (g) - - - -

- - (213) 213 - 213 - 213

Non-cash interest (h) - - - -

- - - - 4,396 4,396 - 4,396

Other (i) - (1,126) - 1,126

(210) (2,318) - 3,654 285 3,939 - 3,939

Tax adjustments (j) - - - -

- - - - - - 7,199 (7,199)































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 193,718 $ 107,750 $ - $ 85,968 44% $ 8,651 $ 17,425 $ - $ 59,892 $ (16,404) $ 43,488 $ 9,846 $ 33,642 $ 0.86





(a) To exclude depreciation of a fair value step-up in property, plant and equipment related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI") (b) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (c) To exclude the operating results of the Cody API business Held for Sale which was classified as Held for Sale as of September 30, 2018 (d) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition (e) To exclude legal and financial advisory costs primarily related to exploring and evaluating debt and capital structure alternatives, including the December 2018 amendment to our Credit Agreement (f) To exclude the costs associated with the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites (g) To exclude expenses associated with the 2016 Restructuring Plan as well as the Cody Restructuring Plan (h) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs (i) To primarily exclude separation costs related to the Company's cost reduction plan, as well as a special recognition incentive payment (j) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates (k) The weighted average share number for the three months ended December 31, 2018 is 39,112,547 for both the GAAP and the non-GAAP earnings per share calculations

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Six months ended December 31, 2018

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross

Profit Gross

Margin

% R&D

expenses SG&A

expenses Restructuring

expenses Asset impairment

charges Operating

income

(loss) Other

income

(loss) Income

before

income tax

(loss) Income tax

expense

(benefit) Net income

(loss) Diluted

earnings

(loss) per

share (l) GAAP Reported $ 348,772 $ 203,441 $ 16,380 $ 128,951 37% $ 19,533 $ 43,785 $ 1,235 $ 369,499 $(305,101) $(43,018) $(348,119) $(72,953) $ (275,166) $ (7.30) Adjustments:





























Depreciation of fixed assets step-up (a) - (2,459) - 2,459

- - - - 2,459 - 2,459 - 2,459

Amortization of intangibles (b) - - (16,380) 16,380

- - - - 16,380 - 16,380 - 16,380

Cody API business Held for Sale (c) - (3,486) - 3,486

(862) 34 - - 4,314 - 4,314 - 4,314

Depreciation on capitalized software costs (d) - - - -

- (2,116) - - 2,116 - 2,116 - 2,116

Legal and financial advisory costs (e) - - - -

- (2,430) - - 2,430 - 2,430 - 2,430

Decommissioning of Philadelphia sites (f) - (2,265) - 2,265

- - - - 2,265 583 2,848 - 2,848

Restructuring expenses (g) - - - -

- - (1,235) - 1,235 - 1,235 - 1,235

Asset impairment charges (h) - - - -

- - - (369,499) 369,499

369,499 - 369,499

Non-cash interest (i) - - - -

- - - - - 8,934 8,934 - 8,934

Other (j) - (1,126) - 1,126

(210) (2,600) - - 3,936 285 4,221 - 4,221

Tax adjustments (k) - - - -

- - - - - - - 88,703 (88,703)

































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 348,772 $ 194,105 $ - $ 154,667 44% $ 18,461 $ 36,673 $ - $ - $ 99,533 $ (33,216) $ 66,317 $ 15,750 $ 50,567 $ 1.30





(a) To exclude depreciation of a fair value step-up in property, plant and equipment related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI") (b) To exclude amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (c) To exclude the operating results of the Cody API business Held for Sale which was classified as Held for Sale as of September 30, 2018 (d) To exclude depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition (e) To exclude legal and financial advisory costs primarily related to exploring and evaluating debt and capital structure alternatives, including the December 2018 amendment to our Credit Agreement (f) To exclude the costs associated with the decommissioning and shutdown of the Philadelphia manufacturing and distribution sites (g) To exclude expenses associated with the 2016 Restructuring Plan as well as the Cody Restructuring Plan (h) To exclude asset impairment charges related to goodwill and other long-lived assets (i) To exclude non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs (j) To primarily exclude separation costs related to the Company's cost reduction plan, as well as a special recognition incentive payment (k) To exclude the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included above at applicable tax rates (l) The weighted average share number for the six months ended December 31, 2018 is 37,674,200 for GAAP and 38,937,705 for the non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share calculations

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Three months ended December 31, 2017

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross

Profit Gross

Margin % R&D

expenses SG&A

expenses Acquisition and

integration-

related

expenses Restructuring

expenses Operating

income Other

income

(loss) Income

before

income tax Income tax

expense Net income Diluted

earnings

per share

(i) GAAP Reported $ 184,305 $ 88,914 $ 7,941 $ 87,450 47% $ 10,722 $ 28,493 $ 65 $ 1,035 $ 47,135 $(14,975) $ 32,160 $ 18,138 $ 14,022 $ 0.37 Adjustments:





























Depreciation of Fixed Assets step-up (a) - (1,335) - 1,335

- - - - 1,335 - 1,335 - 1,335

Amortization of intangibles (b) - - (7,941) 7,941

- (217) - - 8,158 - 8,158 - 8,158

Acquisition and integration-related expenses (c) - - - -

- - (65) - 65 - 65 - 65

Restructuring expenses (d) - - - -

- - - (1,035) 1,035 - 1,035 - 1,035

Non-cash interest (e) - - - -

- - - - - 4,454 4,454 - 4,454

Litigation settlement gain (f) - - - -

- - - - - (3,500) (3,500) - (3,500)

Other (g) - - - -

- (7,405) - - 7,405 - 7,405 - 7,405

Tax adjustments (h) - - - -

- - - - - - - (7,653) 7,653

































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 184,305 $ 87,579 $ - $ 96,726 52% $ 10,722 $ 20,871 $ - $ - $ 65,133 $ (14,021) $ 51,112 $ 10,485 $ 40,627 $ 1.06





(a) Relates to depreciation of a fair value step-up in property, plant and equipment related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI") (b) Relates to amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (c) Relates to acquisition and integration-related expenses primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI (d) To exclude expenses associated with the 2016 Restructuring Plan (e) To exclude non-cash interest expense primarily associated with debt issuance costs (f) To exclude a settlement gain associated with patent litigation (g) To exclude separation benefits associated with the former Chief Executive Officer as well as a reversal of indemnified unrecognized tax benefits due to expirations in the statute of limitations, related to the KUPI acquisition (h) To exclude the impact of the revaluation of net long term deferred tax assets related to the Tax Cut and Jobs Act legislation ("2017 Tax Reform"), partially offset by the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included at applicable tax rates as well as the reversal of indemnified unrecognized tax benefits related to the KUPI acquisition (i) The weighted average share number for the three months ended December 31, 2017 is 38,290,358 for both the GAAP and the non-GAAP earnings per share calculations

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except percentages, share and per share data)































Six months ended December 31, 2017

Net sales Cost of sales Amortization

of intangibles Gross Profit Gross

Margin % R&D

expenses SG&A

expenses Acquisition and

integration-

related

expenses Restructuring

expenses Operating

income Other

income

(loss) Income

before

income tax Income tax

expense Net income Diluted

earnings

per share

(i) GAAP Reported $ 339,266 $ 168,467 $ 15,678 $ 155,121 46% $ 18,131 $ 47,531 $ 83 $ 1,562 $ 87,814 $(34,974) $ 52,840 $ 25,561 $ 27,279 $ 0.72 Adjustments:





























Depreciation of Fixed Assets step-up (a) - (2,670) - 2,670

- - - - 2,670 - 2,670 - 2,670

Amortization of intangibles (b) - - (15,678) 15,678

- (582) - - 16,260 - 16,260 - 16,260

Acquisition and integration-related expenses (c) - - - -

- - (83) - 83 - 83 - 83

Restructuring expenses (d) - - - -

- - - (1,562) 1,562 - 1,562 - 1,562

Non-cash interest (e) - - - -

- - - - - 9,014 9,014 - 9,014

Litigation settlement gain (f) - - - -

- - - - - (3,500) (3,500) - (3,500)

Other (g) - - - -

- (7,405) - - 7,405 - 7,405 - 7,405

Tax adjustments (h) - - - -

- - - - - - - (2,530) 2,530

































Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 339,266 $ 165,797 $ - $ 173,469 51% $ 18,131 $ 39,544 $ - $ - $ 115,794 $ (29,460) $ 86,334 $ 23,031 $ 63,303 $ 1.66





(a) Relates to depreciation of a fair value step-up in property, plant and equipment related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI") (b) Relates to amortization of purchased intangible assets primarily related to the acquisitions of KUPI and Silarx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (c) Relates to acquisition and integration-related expenses primarily related to the acquisition of KUPI (d) To exclude expenses associated with the 2016 Restructuring Plan (e) To exclude non-cash interest expense primarily associated with debt issuance costs (f) To exclude a settlement gain associated with patent litigation (g) To exclude separation benefits associated with the former Chief Executive Officer as well as a reversal of indemnified unrecognized tax benefits due to expirations in the statute of limitations, related to the KUPI acquisition (h) To exclude the impact of the revaluation of net long term deferred tax assets related to the Tax Cut and Jobs Act legislation ("2017 Tax Reform"), partially offset by the tax effect of the pre-tax adjustments included at applicable tax rates as well as the reversal of indemnified unrecognized tax benefits related to the KUPI acquisition (i) The weighted average share number for the six months ended December 31, 2017 is 38,087,826 for both the GAAP and the non-GAAP earnings per share calculations

LANNETT COMPANY, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) ($ in millions)





Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance









Non-GAAP

GAAP

Adjustments

Adjusted











Net sales $615 - $635

-

$615 - $635 Gross margin percentage 37% - 38%

7% (a) 44% to 45% R&D expense $35 - $37

($2) (b) $33 - $35 SG&A expense $78 - $81

($12) (c) $66 - $69 Restructuring expense $3 - $4

($3 - $4) (d) - Asset impairment charges $369

($369) (e) - Interest and other $84 - $86

($18) (f) $66 - $68 Effective tax rate 22% to 23%

-

22% to 23% Capital expenditures $30 - $35

-

$30 - $35















(a) The adjustment primarily reflects amortization of purchased intangible assets related to the acquisition of Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("KUPI") and, to a lesser extent, the cost of sales associated with the Cody API business which was classified as Held For Sale as of September 30, 2018 (b) To exclude R&D expense associated with the Cody API business (c) To exclude various expenses associated with the Company's overall cost savings initiatives, which includes the Cody API business; legal and financial advisory costs; as well as nonrecurring compensation-related expenses. In addition, it also excludes depreciation on previously capitalized software integration costs associated with the KUPI acquisition (d) To exclude expenses associated with the 2016 Restructuring Plan and Cody Restructuring Plan (e) To exclude asset impairment charges related to goodwill and other long-lived assets (f) The adjustment primarily reflects non-cash interest expense associated with debt issuance costs