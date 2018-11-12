Lannett To Present At The BMO Capital Markets Prescription For Success Healthcare Conference On December 12

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) today announced that the company will present at the BMO Capital Markets 2018 Prescription for Success Healthcare Conference on December 12, 2018 at 2:40 p.m. (ET) at The Mandarin Oriental, New York hotel.

A webcast of the presentation will be available at www.lannett.com. Listeners are encouraged to visit the web site at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation to register, download and install any necessary software. The presentation will be archived and accessible on the web site for at least 90 days.

About Lannett Company, Inc.:

Lannett Company, founded in 1942, develops, manufactures, packages, markets and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for a wide range of medical indications. For more information, visit the company's website at www.lannett.com.

