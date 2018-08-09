Lansing Credit Union Donates Over $4,600 to SIREN/Eaton Shelter, Inc.

"We feel very fortunate to have been chosen as one of CASE's charity partners," said Mulvany. "Thanks to CASE's generosity, this money will go to providing safe shelters and basic necessities, such as food and clothing to help stabilize the survivors and transition them to safe permanent housing."

Throughout the third quarter, CASE's Community Activity Team organized various fundraising efforts, such as, Dress Down for Charity Days and 50/50 raffles to give staff the opportunity to raise funds for SIREN/Eaton Shelter.

"We are delighted to partner with an organization that is dedicated to providing resources to those who were affected by homelessness and domestic violence," stated Jeffrey Benson, President/CEO. "The positive impact that SIREN/Eaton Shelter has in our community is a step toward revitalizing the lives of those impacted."

About SIREN/Eaton Shelter, Inc.

SIREN/Eaton Shelter, Inc. mission is to promote the elimination of domestic violence and homelessness by providing temporary housing, support, advocacy, education, and information to the community.

To learn more about SIREN/Eaton Shelter, Inc. visit https://sireneatonshelter.org/

About CASE Credit Union

Established in 1936 by Lansing area educators, CASE Credit Union is a full-service financial institution serving over 45,000 members and managing approximately $280 million in assets. CASE Credit Union is focused on service and committed to exceeding the financial expectations of today's mobile society through convenient products and services.

