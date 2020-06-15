Lansinoh Announces 'Pump It Forward' Campaign to Benefit Good+Foundation

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lansinoh, a global leader in the breastfeeding market, today announced the launch of its "Pump It Forward" breast pump donation campaign with Good+Foundation, a leading national nonprofit that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for low-income fathers, mothers and caregivers, creating an upward trajectory for the whole family. The initiative further supports Lansinoh's ongoing commitment to providing products and education to breastfeeding and pumping moms everywhere.

From June 15th – July 31st, when someone purchases a Lansinoh Smartpump 2.0 on Lansinoh.com , Target.com, or Walmart.com, Lansinoh will donate a double electric breast pump to Good+Foundation . Lansinoh is committed to donating over a thousand pumps to moms in need that Good+Foundation serves.

"The campaign is called 'Pump It Forward,' because we believe that every mom should be able to comfortably pump, collect, and feed breastmilk to her baby, and we are passionate about providing breastfeeding moms with the tools they need to be successful," said Kevin Vyse-Peacock, CEO of Lansinoh. "Lansinoh has always been dedicated to providing breastfeeding and pumping moms with the highest quality products and support, and this donation program with Good+Foundation only reaffirms our commitment to ensuring that every mom – regardless of her circumstances – has access to a high quality breast pump."

"We are proud to team up with Lansinoh for such an impactful campaign, especially given the current climate when so many families are struggling to make ends meet," said Katherine Snider, Executive Director at Good+Foundation. "We know that access to an electric pump can be the deciding factor in a mother's decision to continue to breastfeed her child. We are so grateful to Lansinoh for their commitment to ensuring that low-income parents have the tools they need to feed and care for their children in this meaningful way."

Lansinoh is dedicated to helping every new mom receive the breastfeeding support she deserves. Since 2015, Lansinoh has donated more than $1 million in products and monetary donations to support maternal and infant health. In the first half of 2020, they donated over 1,000 double electric breast pumps to WIC clinics around the country to support low income mothers, many of whom were economically impacted by COVID-19.

For more information about Lansinoh, its dedication to breastfeeding moms everywhere, and its portfolio of products, please visit www.Lansinoh.com .

ABOUT LANSINOH

Founded by a breastfeeding mom, Lansinoh has helped millions of moms successfully breastfeed during its 35-year history. Famous for its award-winning Lanolin Nipple Cream, Lansinoh® offers a comprehensive range of nursing and pumping solutions in more than 60 countries. For more information, please visit Lansinoh.com, or connect with @LansinohUSA on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube.

ABOUT GOOD+FOUNDATION

Good+Foundation is a leading national nonprofit that works to dismantle multigenerational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for low-income fathers, mothers and caregivers, creating an upward trajectory for the whole family. With an early focus on mothers and children, Good+ expanded programming in 2010 to strengthen support for non-custodial and formerly incarcerated fathers to address one of the root causes of cyclical poverty: father absence. Today, the organization partners with a national network of social service programs to pair goods – such as cribs, car seats and diapers – with life skills training, employment assistance, financial literacy, co-parenting classes and more. As a result, mothers are getting more support, children are getting greater access to their fathers and men are learning how to become the dads they want to be.

Good+Foundation has offices and warehouses in New York City and Los Angeles and strategically distributes more than $6 million worth of goods each year across the country. In 2019, 87 percent of expenses went directly back into Good+ programs. The organization has earned seven consecutive 4-star ratings on Charity Navigator – the highest rating possible – as well as a GuideStar Platinum Seal of Transparency and accreditation by the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance for transparency, efficiency and operations. https://goodplusfoundation.org/

SOURCE Lansinoh

