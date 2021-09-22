Lantern Pharma CEO to Present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference on September 29th

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary RADR® artificial intelligence ("A.I.") platform to transform the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development, today announced that Panna Sharma, President & CEO of Lantern Pharma will present at the Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference, which is being held virtually from September 29 – 30, 2021.

Mr. Sharma will deliver his corporate presentation on Wednesday, September 29th at 11:55 AM ET and will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Investors can register for the conference here: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/healthcare/.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (LTRN) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary RADR® A.I. platform and machine learning to discover biomarker signatures that identify patients most likely to respond to its pipeline of genomically targeted therapeutics. Lantern is currently developing four drug candidates and an ADC program across eight disclosed tumor targets, including two phase 2 programs. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, Lantern's approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes. More information is available at: www.lanternpharma.com and Twitter @lanternpharma.

CONTACTS:

Investor Relations

David Waldman, Crescendo Communications, LLC

[email protected]

212-671-1021

Public Relations

Nicholas Koulermos, Vice President – 5W Public Relations

[email protected]

646-843-1812

SOURCE Lantern Pharma

