Lantern Pharma to Host Second Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call on July 30, 2020

DALLAS, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN), a clinical stage biotechnology company using its proprietary RADR® artificial intelligence ("A.I.") platform to improve drug discovery and development and, identify patients who will benefit from its portfolio of targeted oncology therapeutics, announced today that it will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The call will be led by Panna Sharma, President and Chief Executive Officer. He will be joined on the call by other members of the management team. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call via teleconference or online.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Toll-free Domestic & Canada: 800.791.4813 – conference ID 10552

International: 785-424-1102 – conference ID 10552

US and Canada callers one touch dial: +1.800.791.4813, 10552#

The webcast will be available in the "Investors" section of the company website at https://ir.lanternpharma.com/ under the News & Events page.

Replay Details

A replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days following the call thru August 30, 2020.

Replay Number: 1-888-567-0053, no passcode will be needed.

A live audio-only webcast and related presentation materials will also be accessible on the Lantern Pharma corporate website: https://ir.lanternpharma.com/. Web participants are encouraged to register 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. The webcast will be archived on the Lantern Pharma website for 6 months.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company innovating the repurposing, revitalization and development of precision therapeutics in oncology. We leverage advances in machine learning, genomics, and artificial intelligence by using a proprietary A.I. platform to discover biomarker signatures that help identify patients more likely to respond to our pipeline of cancer therapeutics. Lantern's focus is to improve the outcome for patients by leveraging our technology to uncover, rescue and develop abandoned or failed drugs. Our current pipeline of three drugs, two in clinical stages and one in preclinical, focuses on cancers that have unique and unmet clinical needs with a clearly defined patient population. We believe that the use of machine learning, genomics and computational methods can help accelerate the revitalization, refocusing and development of small molecule-based therapies. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, this approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes. Our team seeks out experienced industry partners, world-class scientific advisors, and innovative clinical-regulatory approaches to assist in delivering cancer therapies to patients as quickly and efficiently as possible. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.lanternpharma.com or follow the company on Twitter @lanternpharma.

Contact

Marek Ciszewski, JD

Director, Investor Relations

628-777-3167

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things, statements relating to: the potential advantages of our RADR® platform in identifying drug candidates and patient populations that are likely to respond to a drug candidate; our strategic plans to advance the development of any of our drug candidates; our strategic plans to expand the number of data points that our RADR® platform can access and analyze; our research and development efforts of our internal drug discovery programs and the utilization of our RADR® platform to streamline the drug development process; our intention to leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning and genomic data to streamline the drug development process and to identify patient populations that would likely respond to a drug candidate; and our plans to discover and develop drug candidates and to maximize their commercial potential by advancing such drug candidates ourselves or in collaboration with others. Additional information regarding the risk factors to which we are subject is provided in greater detail in our final prospectus, dated June 10, 2020, for our initial public offering, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You may access our June 10, 2020 final prospectus under the investor SEC filings tab of our website at www.lanternpharma.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Given these risks and uncertainties, we can give no assurances that our forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, or that any other results or events projected or contemplated by our forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and we caution investors not to place undue reliance on these statements. All forward-looking statements in this release represent our judgment as of the date hereof, and, except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to conform the statement to actual results or changes in our expectations.

SOURCE Lantern Pharma

