Laoling, China: "Old Crafts" Takes a "New Way" to Get Rich

LIAOCHENG, China, Dec. 16, 2022 -- This is a report from Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. In Laoling, China, many township groups have established farmer painting cooperatives, forming Balizhuang, Mengjia Community, Yangpan Village and other famous "farmer painting" professional villages, with more than 500 farmers painting.

It is understood that more than 90 pure handicrafts, such as hand woven hats, farmer paintings and paper-cut, have been included in the county-level intangible cultural heritage list in Laoling. In recent years, Laoling has found a new way to become rich through the industrialization of intangible cultural heritage projects.

In the workshop of "Aunt Lu Hand Knitting Hats" in Kong Town, you can see all kinds of hats, such as yellow Pikachu, strange octopus, domineering Lion King. Unlike other hats, the products here are all hand knitted.

In 2012, Lu Xiuqing began to sell his handicrafts on Taobao. Now, she has become a famous "female entrepreneur" in the local area, driving more than 300 women in more than 30 villages nearby to find jobs. Also the inheritor of intangible cultural heritage is Yang Dehua from Qianyang Village, Yang'an Town. Now, her paper-cut "craft" has become a source of income.

Nowadays, the inheritance, protection and development of intangible cultural heritage are more and more valued. Laoling City actively explores and protects "old handicrafts", applies for intangible cultural heritage projects, and implements the "Thousand Talents Training Project" in 2018. Every year, more than 20 sessions of various intangible cultural heritage inheritance and protection training courses are held, and more than 2000 artists are trained. At the same time, by optimizing the business environment, we will increase policy and capital support to promote the industrialization of these projects. At present, there are 89 intangible cultural heritage projects in Laoling City that have achieved industrialized development, and more and more intangible cultural heritage products have entered the market, creating good economic benefits.

