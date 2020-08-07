Laparoscopes Industry Insights 2015-2030: Installed Base, New Sales Volumes, Product Usage, ASPs, Market Size and Company Share/Rank Analysis

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laparoscopes (General Surgery) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 market impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market model is built to visualize quantitative market trends within General Surgery therapeutic area.

The laparoscope market is driven by a wide variety of factors including an aging population that requires surgical procedures, an increase in morbid obesity, with patients requiring bariatric surgeries, such as gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and gastric banding.



According the United Nations, the population of individuals over 60 year of age will be approximately two billion by 2050. As a result, the overall market for laparoscopes is increasing due to the growing demand for these scopes.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are:



Currently marketed Laparoscopes and evolving competitive landscape.

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Laparoscopes market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2030.

Granular data on total installed base, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights.



Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the publisher's analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Laparoscopes market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Laparoscopes market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Companies covered: Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Richard Wolf GmbH, ConMed Corp, Others



Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.



Reasons to Buy



The model will enable you to:

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Laparoscopes market.

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Laparoscopes market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Laparoscopes market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analysing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Laparoscopes market from 2015-2030.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xl8tf7

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

