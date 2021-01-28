LaPour Underway on AirParc Heights Industrial Center in West Henderson

"Our firm was one of the first to enter the market with new industrial product in the emerging West Henderson submarket a few years ago. Our successful experience reinforced our plans to develop another six buildings, totaling approximately 340,000sf of industrial space," said Jeff LaPour, President of LaPour. "Industrial demand has increased during the pandemic as businesses shift the way they operate with an emphasis on pickup and delivery and ecommerce and there is great demand for the space."

Having selected TWC Construction as the general contractor, AirParc Heights will go vertical in early 2021 with the firm's recent completion of eight months of extensive site work including coordination with multiple local and federal agencies. The high-profile project will be comprised of six buildings, totaling 338,776, built in one phase. Each state-of-the-art building features modern, flexible industrial space designed to accommodate office, showroom, manufacturing, distribution, assembly, and a variety of other industrial uses. Units range in size from 10,000sf- to 137,000sf. All spaces are available for sale or lease. The property will feature grade-level and dock high loading along with 24' to 28' clear heights.

Mike DeLew and Greg Pancirov of RealComm will manage the leasing assignment for the development, serving as the project's exclusive brokers.

"AirParc Heights offers superior, functional industrial space and flexibility in meeting a diverse range of industrial occupant demands," said DeLew. "The West Henderson location offers tenants convenient access to both commercial and executive airports as well as major freeways, making anywhere in the valley easily accessible as well as Southern California markets."

About LaPour Partners:

LaPour is an opportunity driven real estate and investment firm active in multiple markets in the Southwestern U.S. – Nevada; Arizona; California and Colorado. The firm is focused on unique opportunities, driven by high-quality locations and differentiated designs. With a personal principal commitment to each endeavor, LaPour has delivered more than 5M sq. ft. of office, industrial and hospitality space.

