LAPPL Statement on Author of AB 931's False Statements

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Assemblymember Dr. Shirley Weber issued a false public statement claiming that the law enforcement community has not presented any solutions with regards to police use of force policies. The LAPPL Board of Directors issued this statement in response.

"Elected officials should not mislead the press or the public on issues of critical importance such as law enforcement use of force. Dr. Weber should consider prescribing herself some medication to cure her acute amnesia as she very well knows that her staff has received, and been briefed upon, a comprehensive and substantial set of amendments to AB 931.

These amendments are supported by a coalition of law enforcement agencies including the Los Angeles Police Protective League, PORAC, Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, and the California Police Chiefs Association and, if adopted, these amendments will require every police agency in California to establish policy standards on the appropriate use of force, de-escalation, less than lethal force options and how to improve interactions with vulnerable populations such as the mentally ill.

Once again, Dr. Weber, the ACLU and other anti-police fringe groups are choosing to push falsehoods to the media as opposed to having a fact-based discussion about the dire implications of their proposals, proposals that will undermine the safety of law enforcement professionals and the public across California."

