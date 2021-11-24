Laptop Accessories Market Size Worth $57.66 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global laptop accessories market size is expected to reach USD 57.66 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. Increased customer demand for consumer electronics is fueling the growth of the accessories linked with them. Customers need to acquire laptop accessories in an average time period of 3-5 years, thus their short life span promotes their growth in terms of volume. Moreover, innovation in the field of laptop accessories encourages buyers to purchase new products, resulting in a significant increase in the market growth.

Key Insights & Findings:

The electronic type segment accounted for the largest share of over 60.0% in 2020. In the electronic segment, the mouse and keyboard segment captured the largest share of over 35.0% in 2020

The personal end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 55.0% in 2020 owing to the sudden shift from work from office to work from home on the backdrop of the pandemic and subsequent lockdown

The offline distribution channel segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 60.0% in 2020. This can be credited to the fact that a large section of consumers still prefers physical shopping of electronic appliances

Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of more than 35.0% in 2020 and is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Read 80 page market research report, "Laptop Accessories Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Electronic, Non-electronic), By End Use (Personal, Commercial), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

Consumers in emerging nations such as Thailand, Brazil, India, and China have a high purchasing power, allowing them to spend more on consumer electronics, resulting in the increased sales of laptop accessories. The growing number of corporate offices throughout the world is driving the market for laptop accessories. Furthermore, the expansion of the market in South Asia and East Asia is predicted to be fueled by an increase in urbanization, disposable income, and e-commerce penetration.

Vendors are taking steps to retain and gain a greater market share in response to the increased demand for laptop accessories. Laptop accessories vendors are utilizing economies of scale to offer a large volume of items at competitive and affordable prices in order to combat the fierce competition in the global market.

Grand View Research has segmented the global laptop accessories market on the basis of type, end use, distribution channel, and region:

Laptop Accessories Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Electronic



Charger & Adapter





Battery





Memory Drives





Mouse & Keyboard





Audio Devices





Others (adapters, readers, cooling fan, etc.)



Non-electronic



Mouse Pad





Stand & Holder





Protective Case





Others (Key guards, laminates & covers, anti-thefts, cleaning, etc.)

Laptop Accessories End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Personal



Commercial

Laptop Accessories Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Offline



E-commerce

Laptop Accessories Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India



Central and South America



Brazil



Middle East and Africa

and

Turkey

List of Key Players of Laptop Accessories Market

Logitech

Western Digital Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Dell

GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd.

Seagate Technology LLC

Microsoft

Kingston Technology

Hama

Check out more studies related to laptops and laptop accessories, conducted by Grand View Research:

Laptop Market – The global laptop market size was valued at USD 101.67 billion in 2017. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 0.4% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 1.0% during the same period.

The global laptop market size was valued at in 2017. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 0.4% during the forecast period. In terms of volume, the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 1.0% during the same period. Dual Screen Laptops Market – The global dual-screen laptops market size was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027. The growing adoption of dual-screen laptops in the field of gaming is anticipated to drive their demand over 2020 to 2027.

– The global dual-screen laptops market size was valued at in 2019 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2020 to 2027. The growing adoption of dual-screen laptops in the field of gaming is anticipated to drive their demand over 2020 to 2027. Laptop Messenger Bags Market – The global laptop messenger bags market size was valued at USD 496.5 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing use of laptops as a mainstream device is likely to boost the demand for laptop messenger bags throughout year 2020 to 2027.

Browse through Grand View Research's coverage of Global Electronic & Electrical Industry

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.