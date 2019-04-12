Laptop Batteries - World Market Outlook (2019-2026) by Number of Cells, Source, Sales Channel and Geography

DUBLIN, April 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Laptop Batteries Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall laptop batteries market worldwide is set to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.



Laptop batteries market can be seen steadily growing with the consistent demand for laptop PCs worldwide. Over the period, laptop manufacturers have come up with numerous product enhancement including convertible 2-in-1 laptops. Such product innovation has ensured a higher demand for laptops as compared to tablets. As a result, demand for laptop batteries would continue to rise throughout the forecast period.



Positive growth in laptop PC sales since the year 2016 is the most prominent factor driving the laptop batteries market growth. Laptop sales continued to fall from the year 2012 to 2015. This significantly affected battery sales generated from new laptops. Nevertheless, with consistent anticipated new laptop PC sales, the market would exhibit positive growth in the years to come.



Apart from new sales, market growth is also driven by replacement demand. Laptop batteries typically have 2 years of lifespan, making replacement cycle quite frequent. Subsequently, laptop batteries market is set to continue exhibiting steady growth during the forecast period.



On the basis of source of sales, laptop batteries market is dominated by replacement battery segment. Laptop batteries have limited lifespan requiring replacement every 2-3 years. Subsequently, the segment would continue dominating the market throughout the forecast period.



Based on the geography, Asia Pacific leads the overall laptop batteries market worldwide contributing to more than 1/3rd of the global market size. China is the largest market worldwide for desktop PCs, laptop PCs as well as tablets. Unit shipment of laptops in China has been significantly higher than the U.S. since the past 5-6 years. Further, India is set to register the fastest growth in the market considering the rapidly growing consumer electronics market.



Some of the major companies profiled in the report include Amperex Technology Co., Ltd., Amstron Corporation, Battery Technology, Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett-Packard (HP) Company, LG Chem Ltd., LikkPower, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation and Toshiba Corporation among others.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Scope and Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Market Segmentation



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Laptop Batteries Market

2.1.1 Global Laptop Batteries Market, by Number of Cells, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.1.2 Global Laptop Batteries Market, by Source, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.1.3 Global Laptop Batteries Market, by Sales Channel, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.1.4 Global Laptop Batteries Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.1.1 Revival of the Laptop Sales Worldwide

3.2.1.2 Continued Enhancement in Laptop Designs

3.2.2 Market Restraint

3.2.2.1 Prominent Threat from Tablets and Smartphones affecting Laptops Industry

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.4 Market Positioning of Key Laptop Batteries Vendors, 2017



Chapter 4 Global Laptop Batteries Market, by Number of Cells

4.1 Overview

4.2 3 Cell Batteries

4.3 4 Cell Batteries

4.4 6 Cell Batteries

4.5 8 Cell Batteries

4.6 9 Cell Batteries

4.7 12 Cell Batteries



Chapter 5 Global Laptop Batteries Market, by Source

5.1 Overview

5.2 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

5.3 Aftermarket



Chapter 6 Global Laptop Batteries Market, by Sales Channel

6.1 Overview

6.2 Retail Stores

6.3 Online Retail



Chapter 7 North America Laptop Batteries Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 8 Europe Laptop Batteries Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Laptop Batteries Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Laptop Batteries Market Analysis, 2016 - 2026 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

11.2 Amstron Corporation

11.3 Battery Technology Inc.

11.4 Fujitsu Ltd.

11.5 Hewlett-Packard (HP) Company

11.6 LG Chem Ltd.

11.7 LikkPower

11.8 Panasonic Corporation

11.9 Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

11.10 Sony Corporation

11.11 Toshiba Corporation



