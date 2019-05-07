Lara Heimann's LYT Yoga Method Remedies The Imbalances Of Modern Life

Rooted in three principal components, LYT utilizes physiology to incorporate a core understanding of movement at a cellular level, kinesthetic connections to explore and evolve mechanisms of movement, and a neurological understanding of how the brain maps movements to optimize impact and effectiveness. With the modern-day sedentary lifestyle, the mission of the LYT method is to reset and rebuild while taking the body through a targeted and intense movement experience that systematically overrides patterns of compensation and poor habits.

"I developed LYT to provide people with a direct gateway to experience their brain-body connection," explains Heimann. "It is an education on how to feel better in life—the practice ignites the mind, body and spirit through purposeful movement that strengthens, recharges, and empowers."

Fully realized as a comprehensive training method in the final months of 2018, there are currently more than 10,000 students globally who are utilizing the LYT method, both through in person classes taught by Heimann in her Princeton New Jersey studio Yoga Stream, as well as through a new online subscription platform, streamed live daily at movementbylara.com.

In optimizing consumption of the LYT methodology, Heimann offers a podcast three times a week to explore the core values of her evolutionary practice, while answering questions from practicing yogis and engaging other thinkers and visionaries in the health and wellness space. Heimann will be holding both in person and online LYT Yoga Teacher trainings this spring and summer to embolden others to engage students in the comprehensive anatomy-based method.

Lara Heimann is an international yoga pioneer and Physical Therapist focused on evolving the practice of yoga to empower movement and balance amidst a modern lifestyle of technology and sedentariness. With an advanced degree in physical therapy and more than 25 years of yoga practice and education, Lara is redefining the modern practice through her comprehensive LYT (Lara's Yoga Training) Method, emphasizing smart alignment, functional movement, and spiritual wellness.

