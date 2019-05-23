Laramar Group Promotes Scott McMillan to President

DENVER, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laramar Group, a premier national real estate investment and management company, today announced it has promoted longstanding associate Scott McMillan to serve as the company's president.

McMillan, who previously served as chief financial officer and first joined Laramar Group Oct. 2004 as a member of the accounting department, has helped the company build a portfolio of more than $1 billion in just over 10 years.

"Since the early days and as the company has grown and evolved, Scott has provided extraordinary stewardship and a commitment to excellence," said Jeff Elowe, founder and chief executive officer for The Laramar Group. "Scott has become an outstanding leader in every respect. He is tirelessly devoted to Laramar's success with a distinct focus on personal, professional and company growth. It has been an honor to work with Scott over the past 15 years and I look forward to Scott leading our team for the next 15 years."

As president, McMillan will be responsible for the overall operations of Laramar Group, including business development, IT/software support, accounting, human resources, risk management, marketing, asset management and more. McMillan will continue to play a primary role in Laramar's mission to target investments and third-party management opportunities in the multifamily, mixed-use and affordable housing sectors, then work to enhance the properties through renovation, management and repositioning.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to grow within a stellar company, one always aiming to make a positive impact in the apartment industry," McMillan said. "I'm excited for what the future holds at Laramar, a company that genuinely values its associates and has built an impressive portfolio essentially from the ground up. We'll continue to identify properties in some of the finest markets in the nation, be leaders in third-party management and remain on the cutting edge of innovation."

At Laramar, McMillan started as the accounting manager for all fee management assignments in 2004 and was promoted to vice president of accounting/controller in 2011. In the latter role, he was responsible for overseeing all accounting functions at the property and corporate level. The 1994 Northern Iowa graduate was promoted to chief financial officer in 2017.

About Laramar Group

Founded in 1989, Laramar has grown from a small real estate investment company to a vertically integrated and distinguished national real estate investment and property management corporation with a multi-billion-dollar portfolio. Laramar maintains corporate offices in Chicago, Los Angeles and Denver.

