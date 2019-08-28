Large Consumer Study Proves New At-Home Lash Extension Kits From Moitié Outperforms Salon Lashes

Moitié lashes has revolutionized the morning makeup routine. Just one at home application results in gorgeous lashes that last for 10+ days. Look vibrant, feel confident and free up your mornings. Moitié Cosmetics was founded by Sima Mosbacher, a computer engineer that at 20 earned the title of World's Youngest Female Commercial Airline Pilot. It was during the intense pilot training program that Sima first recognized a need for long-lasting makeup. Her grueling schedule led her to depend on salons for semi-permanent makeup application for a quick, out-the-door look. Regrettably, salons caused damage as Sima's natural lashes and brows quickly deteriorated from breakage and strain.

"I was facing an extreme lack of confidence. I couldn't leave the house without drawing on my brows, and I was dependent on salon lash extensions I realized there are a lot of women experiencing the same problem as me. That's when I started to develop alternative makeup solutions which are time-saving and semi-permanent, plus safe for long-term use."

"I created my lashes to give women a real solution that they could apply at home, to feel instantly glamorous, without spending hours at the salon, and wear confidently for 10+ days - without worrying about mascara running, or the hassle of re-applying false lashes daily. These lashes have changed my life. I hope they'll change yours too!"

~ Sima Mosbacher, Founder of Moitié Cosmetics

Moitié's 10-Day Lashes are 100% waterproof, easy to apply and effortless to remove. Available in 3 distinct styles -- Natural, Light Glam and Full Glam in Premium Silk. Designed for beginner-friendly application in the comfort of your own home and to be worn continuously for 10+ days. Moitié lashes can be found at www.10daylashes.com or www.moitiecosmetics.com .

Moitié believes that women's rights are human rights. That is why 1% of all proceeds from the online purchases will go to support Global Fund for Women.

