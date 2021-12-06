Large Format Printer Market to Reach $13.7 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 4.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Large Format Printer Market by Offering (Printer, Software, and Service), Printing Technology (Inkjet Printing and Toner Based Printing (Laser Systems)), Print Width (11" TO 24", 24" TO 36", 34" TO 44", 44" TO 60", 60" TO 72", and Above 72"), Ink Type (Aqueous, Solvent, UV-Curable, Dye Sublimation, Latex, and Others), and Application (Apparels & Textiles, Signage, Advertising, Décor, CAD & Technical Printing, Construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global large format printer industry generated $9.15 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $13.7 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Growth in popularity of dye-sublimation printing, rise in adoption of UV-curable inkjet printer, and increase in use of large format printers in textile and advertising industries drive the growth of the global large format printer market. However, high initial investments and operating costs hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in adoption of large format printers in vehicle wraps and home furnishing applications presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to global lockdown and temporary closure of manufacturing facilities, which hampered the growth of the global large format printer market.

Furthermore, the pandemic disrupted the whole supply chain and created shortages of materials, components, and finished goods.

Nevertheless, the market is going to recover once the lockdown gets completely over.

The Printer Segment to Maintain Its Leadership Status Throughout the Forecast Period

Based on offering, the printer segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for around three-fourths of the global large format printer market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to its popular usage to print banners, posters, backdrops for theaters, constructional designs, and various other large-format artworks. Moreover, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in investments in printing domain, are high growth in printing service outsourcing are some of the factors attributing to the fastest growing segment of the market.

The Solvent Segment to Maintain Its Lead Position During the Forecast Period

Based on ink type, the solvent segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global large format printer market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to its ability to adhere to non-absorbent materials. However, the UV-curable segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030, owing to changing environmental regulations, growing awareness, and increased focus on improving safety of packaged foods.

Signage to Maintain Its Dominance By 2030

Based on application, signage segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-fifth of the global large format printer market. Signage is the most effective medium of marketing, which adopts demand for large format printers in various uses such as indoor and outdoor signage to show warning signs on highways and roads, large corporate emblems, and retail promotional advertisements. Moreover, the décor segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is because homeowners and businesses look to enhance and customize their homes, workplaces, and brands.

Leading Market Players:

AGFA-GEVAERT

Canon Inc.

Durst Group AG

Epson Corporation

HP Development Company, L.P.

Konica Minolta

Mimaki Engineering

Ricoh

Roland

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

