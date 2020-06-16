Large-Scale Roof Raising For Trexlertown Urban Air

We are writing to invite you to the roof raising event that will occur between 11 am – 1 pm . Social distancing measures and proper safety guidelines will be in place. We will provide lunch and refreshments, and will have corporate sponsors attending.

The roof raising, which will take a total of some eight hours, will lift the entire 60,000-square-foot roof by eight feet. When the facility opens in October, the Allentown community will gain a much-needed entertainment venue that will include attractions such as trampolines, sky rider zip line, rock climbing, warrior course and a massive two story indoor electric Go-Kart course. The facility will also offer childcare options.

Urban Air is a national entertainment company specializing in indoor adventure parks. In less than eight years, Urban Air has turned a single trampoline park into the nation's largest chain of family-oriented indoor themed adventure parks. Currently there are more than 200 locations across the United States. Each Urban Air is individually owned and operated giving way to unique attractions and designs.

"Our goal is to fill the need for year-round, clean, safe, affordable family entertainment to the Trexlertown and Lehigh Valley community."

Cedar Realty Trust has a portfolio of over 50 grocery-anchored shopping centers spanning the east coast from D.C. to Boston. Its retail assets include the neighborhood necessities in urban markets. A disciplined strategic focus, thoughtful capital allocation and culture of everyday excellence contribute to Cedar's record of impressive results and continued success.

"Urban Air does an incredible job of creating indoor amusement parks that are a dynamic destination for children, and we're very excited to take this major step toward completing the construction of their space," said Cedar Realty Trust Senior Construction Manager Carmen D'Amico. "Entertainment venues like this are few and far between, and we expect this Urban Air to attract families from across the Lehigh Valley and beyond. Roof-raising is a complex and intricate construction job, and we thank our key stakeholders at the municipality and Iron Hill for all their regulatory and logistical support on this important job."

