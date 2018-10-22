Large shareholder group of Link Motion Inc. hires global law firm, The Seiden Group, to help investigate and enforce rights

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LKMForward, a significant group of shareholders of Link Motion Inc. (NYSE: LKM), has hired The Seiden Group, a law firm headquartered in New York, as shareholder counsel in order to communicate the group's interests to the company and help the group effect necessary changes for the benefit of the Company and its shareholders. The Seiden Group has vast experience in shareholder rights matters and global asset recovery, particularly in China.

For any media or investor inquiries, contact the investor group directly at lkmforward@gmail.com.

