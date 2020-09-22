Large US Manufacturer chooses Aspera for Oracle License Management

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspera, a leading provider of solutions and services for Software Asset Management (SAM) and part of the USU Group, today announced an over $300K contract with an enterprise US-based manufacturer ("The Customer"). The three-year agreement is for Aspera's Oracle license management technology, data discovery tools, and services.

The Customer requires an automated view of all Oracle usage within their company to be proactive rather than reactive with software negotiations and audits. Their biggest software expense is with Oracle and their existing discovery tools aren't capturing enough data across their Oracle servers.

"Working with talented teams from both companies, we ran a tool validation test to show how our technology could provide value in the customer's environment," said Mel Passarelli, Aspera's President and CEO. "The results proved the investment."

Aspera's solution uses Oracle-verified discovery data to deliver a thorough analysis, accurate details, and smart reporting. It lets companies see the big picture of Oracle installations and usage details to optimize databases, uncover savings, and stay compliant.

By using Aspera's product portfolio and in-house services team, customers improve their ROI and make better software decisions. Aspera has offices in the USA, Canada and Europe, and operates worldwide across a global partner ecosystem.

About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile. With the largest in-house consultant and service team in the industry, we provide the best strategy for data discovery, easy system integration, and a cost-effective way to purchase, use and optimize licenses.

Aspera is part of USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit http://www.aspera.com.

Contact

Nicole Panas

Marketing Director

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Aspera

Related Links

http://www.aspera.com

