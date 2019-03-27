Larger Tax Refund Is Opportunity for Travelers to Boost Vacation Plans

"We're finding that travelers are looking for more in-depth and meaningful experiences when they travel, which often involves more customization or personalization to their itineraries," said Roger E. Block, CTC, President of Travel Leaders Network . "Whether it is a weekend getaway, a trip overseas or across the country, consumers can use their tax refunds to enhance their vacation with experiences such as private dining, upgraded hotel accommodations or a private guided tour or personal car and driver."

Here are several tips from Travel Leaders Network on how consumers can use their tax refund to boost a vacation experience, from added amenities to immersive experiences.

Get VIP Treatment at Popular Theme Parks. Experience the Private VIP Tours at Walt Disney World ® Resort or the VIP Experience at Universal Orlando Resort™ ©. These options give travelers a more in-depth experience. For example, a Universal Express™ Pass in Orlando and the Universal Express Unlimited™ allow guests to skip certain lines. A VIP Experience at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood™ © gives guests an exclusive, multi-hour guided behind-the-scenes tour, free valet parking, free breakfast and lunch in a private dining venue and other benefits. At Walt Disney World Resort parks, VIP visitors can experience a multi-park adventure where they receive door-to-door service in a private vehicle and can watch shows and parades from special reserved viewing areas alongside a VIP Tour Guide. Ask your travel advisor about staying at a resort on-property to get even more perks.

Experience Fine Cuisine. A recent Travel Leaders Group Travel Trends Survey found that splurging on special meals and incorporating local culinary and beverage experiences into a journey ranked high on consumers' list of preferences. A memorable way to spend a tax refund while enjoying fine cuisine is to hire a private chef for a night during the journey or take a cooking class offered at the hotel or in the local town. An Irish Foodie Tour, bookable through a Travel Leaders Network advisor, includes a tea tour through Dublin, whiskey tasting at a Dublin distillery, a cooking class and friendly cook-off in Dublin's premier cooking school, cheese tasting at an artisanal goat farm, seaweed foraging and a whiskey and chocolate pairing dinner.

Enhanced Cruise Experiences. Those looking to take a cruise may want to consider a Distinctive Voyages experience. Available only through a Travel Leaders Network agency, travelers will receive the services of a Distinctive Voyages Host, an invitation to a private welcome reception and a private shore event. Distinctive Voyages are offered on over 300 departures across 10 cruise lines each year.

Private Car and Driver. A chauffeur experience allows anyone to feel as if they are traveling in the lap of luxury, especially when exploring ashore during a cruise. For the discerning traveler, The Distinctive Voyages Hosted Cruise Collection, offered in conjunction with six luxury cruise lines, features the additional option of a private car and driver with a choice of either a pre-arranged tour or a guest-determined itinerary.

For additional information on these options and other travel ideas, contact a Travel Leaders Network travel advisor at www.TravelLeaders.com.

