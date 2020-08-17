Largest ACA FMO And Carrier Virtual Summit September 1st With Keynote Speakers From Ambetter, Anthem, Bright Health, Cigna, Molina, and Oscar

MIAMI, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --BenaVest is hosting the biggest ACA Event in the history of the Under 65 Health Insurance Arena. This event takes place on September 1st and is a free Virtual Summit where health insurance agents will be able to interact with ACA carrier representatives and access all of the product material, marketing material, marketing tools, and some expansion plans from all of the major ACA carriers in the industry regarding the 2021 OEP (Open Enrollment Period). Each Carrier will have its own virtual trade booth, staffed with a rep to have one-on-one conversations with agents before and after they speak on the Podium. Agents will also be able to visit these booths to grab all possible resources presented in the virtual seminar from the carriers. The carriers presenting at the event include Oscar, Ambetter, Bright Heath, Anthem, Molina, and Cigna. Agents will also have the opportunity to finish all ACA contracting before the 2021 OEP, so they are ready to sell the new, most competitive plans on the healthcare.gov Marketplace.

BenaVest, one the largest ACA FMO 's will also be unveiling their "New Free Robust Agent Membership Platform." The new Platform has 4 primary components, Client Marketing, an AI Agency Builder Platform, Autopilot Webinar Agent Training & Powerpoint Tool Maximizer, and Carrier Resource page for almost every and any Health, Life, and Annuity Carrier in the industry.

The Client Marketing section has step-by-step guides illustrating proven strategic social and local marketing tactics that BenaVest uses to create its own internet leads on platforms like Google, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. The ad creatives lead to the agent's personalized websites, which are click funnels and do influence the potential client to register for help or the valuable tools that are sent to them during the registration process. Then the potential clients are put into an autopilot drip marketing campaign. Agents that establish a good relationship with BenaVest are able to strategically put together client marketing campaigns and have their budget matched by BenaVest all in the zero-cost platform . BenaVest has over $1,000,000 in co-op set aside for the upcoming health enrollment period for 2021 OEP that they are looking to share with producers and partner agencies.

Register for the free ACA Virtual Summit at: https://www.insureuniversity.com/summit/

SOURCE BenaVest