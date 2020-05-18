Largest Asian American PAC Calls to Defeat Trump but Is Not Endorsing Biden

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 80-20 Asian American Empowerment PAC, by far the largest Asian American PAC in the nation, calls on Asian Americans to work for the utter defeat of Trump, but is not endorsing Biden at this time for the following reasons.

Trump's bullying and war-like attitude towards any human beings/institutions/nations, which disagree with him, not only causes domestic dis-unity but also threatens world peace. His unabashed self-aggrandizement, lack of respect for facts, extreme disregard for science, and lack of respect for women, immigrants and the weak set terrible examples for the citizenry of this great nation, especially our children. He has bungled the early response to the COVID-19 epidemic and shamelessly shifted blame. He has severely damaged the foundation of the U.S.A. He must be driven out from the most revered podium of the nation, the White House.

We are aware that defeating Trump will mean electing Biden. However, we are not endorsing Biden at this time not merely because of his age but also because of apparent signs of old age during some of Biden's TV appearances. We make a distinction between defeating Trump and endorsing Biden because we want to emphasize that even an apparently aging Biden will be a much better president than Trump, especially if Biden picks a highly qualified vice presidential candidate. If, unfortunately, Biden begins to fade as the campaign wears on, we urge all Americans to be steadfast in defeating Trump. Starting this week, we shall actively campaign against Trump in battleground states.

President S. B. Woo said, "Calling a spade a spade is not in vogue in American election politics. However, we strongly believe that telling the truth, even in election politics, is the best strategy to elect the right president & keep the faith with America."

80-20 Asian American Empowerment PAC also resolves to endorse all Democratic senate candidates. Woo also said, "When our nation is sadly saddled with a bombastic, utterly selfish and ignorant president, the most effective check and balance to the executive power is through the advice and consent of his own political party, which controls the Senate. However, the Senate under Republican leadership has utterly failed to fulfill its constitutional duty. For that reason, we aim to help change the Senate leadership. We will contribute $5,000 to each of the six competitive Democratic Senate candidates immediately, with more help for them later."

Contact Person:

S. B. Woo, Pres. of 80-20 Asian American Empowerment PAC & Lt. Governor of DE (1985-89) [302 740-0050]

SOURCE 80 20 Asian American Empowerment PAC