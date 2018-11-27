Largest Cannabis Distributor in California Now Helping Other Cannabis Companies Expand Rapidly

MAMMOTH, Calif., Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis company Mammoth Distribution has announced that it is open to exploring new brand partnerships as the company continues to lead the California market in premium cannabis products. The exclusive distributor of popular vape brand Heavy Hitters, Mammoth is building a brand portfolio designed to appeal to a wide range of cannabis users. The company is looking to invest in and support emerging cannabis start-ups.

"Our goal is to forge brand partnerships that will appeal to a wide range of cannabis users and retailers," said Nik Patel, Chief Operating Officer of Mammoth Distribution. "Through these strategic partnerships, we intend to invest in and support the best young brands. With financial, compliance, marketing and distribution support, we will assist in taking them to the next level. We expect our partners to achieve superior growth."

In addition to Heavy Hitters, the Mammoth Distribution family includes Rad, Bae and Farm. Each brand has been the recipient of a comprehensive marketing program that includes digital marketing, PR, events and social media.

Brands interested in being considered for inclusion in the Mammoth Distribution portfolio may apply at www.mammoth.org/contact.

Mammoth Distribution is the largest and most established Cannabis distribution company in California. Mammoth carries a wide variety of vape products that are developed for the unique needs and occasions of today's California cannabis consumer. Mammoth's distribution network spans the state of California and provides the fastest, most consistent service to its retail partners to help build profitability and expertise for their vape selection. Mammoth.org

