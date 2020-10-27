Largest Chilean BPO, UpCom DTS, Deploys Bright Pattern Contact Center with NewGO, Leading Solution Consultant in Latin America

Due to the pandemic, UpCom DTS needed a cloud platform that would empower remote agents and provide supervisors with critical omnichannel quality management features to manage disperse teams virtually. Additionally, they needed a contact center vendor with seamless integrations to their many CRM providers including: Microsoft Dynamics 365 , Salesforce , Zendesk , ServiceNow , Oracle Service Cloud , and more.

UpCom DTS decided to deploy Bright Pattern Contact Center with the help of customer software experts at NewGO, a dedicated Bright Pattern partner. The NewGO and Bright Pattern team deployed the software in a few short weeks. The Bright Pattern platform allows UpCom DTS to easily switch from one channel to another and interact with more than one channel at the same time. The omnichannel platform also allows the UpCom DTS team to manage interactions on all channels and track and report on the entire customer journey across all channels. "The availability, quality, speed, and empathy of our partners is vital for our business," said Carlos Quintino, Planning and Development Director at UpCom DTS. "With Bright Pattern and NewGO, you have a very good team from a technical and service perspective."

"Bright Pattern is the innovative and flexible platform that we need," continued Quintino. "Being able to plug & play, and not having to install anything for teleworking is a tremendous advantage. It allows us to generate new remote jobs easily in minutes. Bright Pattern's ease of integration is also key. Bright Pattern is a very secure, stable, and easy-to-use platform, requiring a lower level of support. I cannot fail to mention its excellent functionalities and uptime. It is true omnichannel with context on all service channels."

"Bright Pattern has been deployed by the largest and most innovative BPOs in the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, and we are excited to now be working with UpCom DTS, the largest BPO in Chile", said Ted Hunting, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Bright Pattern. "UpCom DTS's deployment in weeks by the solution experts at our partner NewGO speaks to Bright Pattern's simplicity for companies, agents, and our consultant implementation partners."

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified – yet robust – omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels; emerging channels like Facebook Messenger; in-app customer support; enterprise functionality; cloud-first architecture; and the ability to modify without the use of outside services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Omdia for best platform functionality , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

About NewGO

For more than 10 years, we have been providing contactability technology solutions to companies in Latin America and we have always worked with world-class partners who deliver the best solution to the needs of our clients. Omnichannel and Artificial Intelligence are two concepts that are difficult to develop, but extremely necessary if we want the focus of our companies to be the customer, obtaining of course the best results in the business. In this context, we decided to incorporate Bright Pattern into our solutions, a partner that has an omnichannel platform in the cloud, which is characterized by being as powerful as it is simple and friendly.

With our team of professional engineers, implementation is orderly, fast, flexible, and transparent. In addition, we provide a professional monthly integration, development, training and support service 24/7. So, our clients ensure they get the maximum capacity from the Bright Pattern platform, always applying the best practices in each industry.

About UpCom DTS

UpCom DTS is a contact center business outsourcing company with more than 22 years of experience in Process Engineering and Contact Center operations. UpCom DTS is the largest Contact Center of local investment with more than 1,700 collaborators. UpCom DTS offers a complete line of products and technological solutions with a focus on customer service, help desks, back office, and automation technologies. For the third consecutive year UpCom DTS has been awarded the best Chilean companies by Deloitte, Banco Santander and Universidad Adolfo Ibáñez.

