Largest Ever, Laboratory Grown Diamond 'Freedom of India' 14.6 CT. Certified by IGI

With exemplary cutting and polishing capabilities, India is turning into the true hub of the global gem and jewelry industry. IGI has been certifying laboratory grown diamonds further instilling the sense of confidence and trust among the new generation buyers.

"We are extremely happy to share that our technical expertise has been at par with global players and with such advanced technologies and methods, we look forward to creating more of such stellar creations. With an IGI certificate, the diamonds become perfect in every aspect," said Hirav Anil Virani, Owner- Ethereal Green Diamond.

"India is on its way to become the heart and soul of the global gem and jewelry industry. Our artisans, technologies and the vision to become the best is what leads us. IGI is proud to be able to assist, guide and be an integral part of this journey," said Tehmasp Printer, President and Managing Director- IGI India.

"With technology upgrades and research, we intend to elevate the whole grading and certification experience for the manufacturers while continuing to educate the end consumer about this new category - the laboratory grown," said Roland Lorie, CEO, IGI Worldwide.

The 14.6 carat laboratory grown diamond by Ethereal Green Diamond will be on display at Booth 8135 at the JCK Las Vegas Show from August 27-31, 2021.

