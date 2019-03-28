Largest Mobile eSports Charity Tournament Sees Over 25,000 Players Contribute to Susan G. Komen®'s Mission to Save Lives and End Breast Cancer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillz , the worldwide leader in mobile eSports, today announced that it has raised over $120,000 for Susan G. Komen ® , the world's leading breast cancer organization. Since the partnership launched in March 2018, more than 25,000 eSports players, primarily between the ages of 18 and 35, participated through the Skillz platform. The total amount raised exceeded the original $100,000 anticipated by more than 20 percent, and included participants from 38 United States as well as over 60 countries.

"This partnership with Skillz enabled us to rally our existing donors in a fun new way, while engaging new, younger supporters," says Christina Alford, senior vice president of development at Susan G. Komen. "Finding ways to connect with a younger audience in ways that are meaningful to them is vital to Komen and the future of our mission."

Susan G. Komen invests in groundbreaking research and provides potentially life-saving education and patient support programs across the country. Thanks to the funds raised through the Skillz platform, Komen could provide services such as:

4,095 hours of support from breast cancer patient navigators

277 treatment assistance grants to help breast cancer patients receive the medications they need and/or travel to treatment appointments

877 screening mammograms

702 Diagnostic mammograms

1,117 breast ultrasounds (for diagnosis)

223 breast MRIs

153 breast biopsies

"Having the opportunity to support Susan G. Komen's mission through the Skillz platform, while earning exciting prizes, was an amazing experience," says Wendy Marcum, a recurring charity tournament participant. "It was a pleasure being able to play in support of a special woman in my life who was affected by breast cancer."

As eSports continue to become more deeply ingrained into mainstream culture, charity tournaments have become popular ways for the industry to engage tomorrow's generations. In December, hit battle royale game "Fortnite" held a charity event featuring popular streamers. "PUBG" also held an eSports event that month contributing to several charities, such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Doctors Without Borders.

"The gaming industry, now worth more than triple the global film industry, has a responsibility to give back – and eSports have emerged as the best way to do it," says Andrew Paradise, CEO and founder of Skillz. "Having worked with over 50 nonprofits in the past, we've seen the powerful impact Skillz can have as a platform for good, and we're looking forward to contributing to even more causes in the future."

For charitable organizations looking to partner with Skillz, please contact bd@skillz.com . For more information about Skillz-enabled games and implementing mobile eSports competitions, visit www.skillz.com or email launch@skillz.com .

About Skillz

Skillz, the leading mobile eSports platform, connects the world's 2.6 billion mobile gamers through competition. In 2018, Skillz was named to Entrepreneur Magazine's 100 Brilliant Companies , Forbes' Next Billion-Dollar Startups , and the Entrepreneur 360 . Skillz has also been named the #1 fastest-growing private company in America by Inc. Magazine and a CNBC Disruptor 50 . Over 18 million gamers use Skillz to compete in mobile games across 13,000+ game studios. Founded in 2012, Skillz is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading venture capitalists as well as the owners of the New England Patriots, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Mets and Sacramento Kings. To learn more, visit www.skillz.com .

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen is the world's largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $988 million in research and provided more than $2.2 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 60 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy's life. That promise has become Komen's promise to all people facing breast cancer. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social .

