Largest Multi-Unit Massage Envy Franchisee Names Sean Kajcienski as CEO

Owner & Operator of 95 Massage Envy Locations across 12 States Prepares for Growth

PHOENIX, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCRK Group is pleased to announce it has named Sean Kajcienski, a successful veteran in franchising, as its new CEO. PCRK Group (PCRK) is Massage Envy's largest multi-unit franchisee, with 95 clinics and is a portfolio company of Trivest Partners and Three20 Group.

PCRK Group is pleased to announce it has named Sean Kajcienski, a successful veteran in franchising, as its new CEO. PCRK Group (PCRK) is Massage Envy’s largest multi-unit franchisee, with 95 clinics and is a portfolio company of Trivest Partners and Three20 Group. PCRK Group, headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, owns and operates 95 Massage Envy locations across 12 states and is Massage Envy’s largest multi-unit franchisee.

"I am proud to join PCRK as leaders in wellness, helping others to feel better, look better and live happier lives," Kajcienski said. "I am excited and optimistic about our future journey together. I believe we are on the path to becoming the world-class model for an ideally run massage therapy and esthetics company. "The more I engage with over 2,200 wonderful people on our team across the nation, the more enthusiastic I become," Kajcienski said.

Steve Reynolds of Trivest Partners said, "Sean is a proven executive with a strong history of continually delivering significant improvements in company revenue, profits, and valuation. He has provided transformational leadership and has delivered breakthrough results in a variety of industries, and we are excited for what he will do with PCRK".

Beth Stiller, CEO of Massage Envy Franchising, the franchisor, noted: "We are pleased to welcome Sean to the Massage Envy family and look forward to PCRK's continued success under his leadership."

Meanwhile, Todd Recknagel, PCRK Operating Partner, franchisee and Board Member shared, "Sean brings additional strengths in franchising, acquisitions, strategic planning, rapid market expansion, and developing new business models and channels. We look forward to working together."

Sean is from the Midwest originally, currently lives in Phoenix and holds an MBA in Global Business from the University of Redlands in California.

P.C.R.K. has values of People, Care, Results and Kindness. Sean, along with his senior leadership team, will work to ensure that PCRK continues to be a great place for people to work as it adds additional Massage Envy clinics and additional brands to its platform.

About Trivest Partners

Trivest Partners LP, with offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the United States and Canada in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 400 investments, totaling over $7 billion in value. Trivest is one of only 15 firms to be recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the top founder-friendly private equity firms for three consecutive years. To learn more, visit www.trivest.com

About Three20 Capital Group

Three20 Capital Group is a private equity firm led by franchise veterans Todd Recknagel and Kristi Mailloux. Three20 has a depth of experience in franchising, distribution, energy efficiency and multi-unit businesses. A sampling of Brands they have partnered with include Massage Envy, Office Pride, Take 5 Oil change, Mr. Handyman, Molly Maid, Quatrro Business Services and AM Conservation Group. To learn more, visit www.three20group.com

About PCRK Group

PCRK Group, headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, owns and operates 95 Massage Envy locations across 12 states and is Massage Envy's largest multi-unit franchisee. PCRK is committed to connecting with each member and guest to assist them throughout their well-being journey. Support provided by Massage Envy allows us to offer a unique experience that helps us stand out amongst other massage therapy services. Our clients know they'll receive a stellar experience with an established and experienced nationwide company. To learn more, visit www.pcrkgroup.com

Media Contacts:

Sean Kajcienski CEO, PCRK Group: [email protected]

Todd Recknagel, Managing Partner, Three20 Group: [email protected]

SOURCE PCRK Group