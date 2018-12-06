Largest Police Department in US Launches Drone Program with Assistance of FLYMOTION

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FLYMOTION is thrilled to finally announce our collaboration with the largest police department in the US. NYPD has entrusted our public safety experts to cultivate a complete drone technology solution, advancing their technical operations to new heights. FLYMOTION continues to set the industry standard in providing end to end solutions to public safety agencies around the globe and is pleased to deliver.

Marking a truly historic moment in UAS history, NYPD has officially and publicly announced the addition of "crime-fighting drones" to their ranks. Led by NYPD's Technical Assistance Response Unit (TARU), 14 drones are now a part of NYPD's arsenal to assist with daily and special operations.

FLYMOTION is pleased to have provided the consultation, equipment, training, and support needed to successfully implement their new UAS program. Over the last year, FLYMOTION and NYPD have worked hand-in-hand to ensure that NYPD officers have the tools and resources necessary to utilize their new drone assets effectively as they protect and serve the public.

Just like NYPD, FLYMOTION continues to take our services to all-new heights. We continue to look onward as we support our country's men and women who serve and protect our American way of life!

FLYMOTION is a veteran owned end to end technology integration and drone solution provider founded and operated by public safety professionals.

