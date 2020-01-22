Largest Seller of Ipe Wood Decking Creates $4K Ipe Wood Deck Giveaway

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvantageLumber.com announced today that they have launched a giveaway of over $4,000 worth of Ipe wood decking and accessories. The giveaway includes enough decking material to build a 300 sq.ft. deck, excluding the framing materials. People can register to win on the company's website at http://giveaway.advantagelumber.com/15015 . The winner will be selected on March 31, 2020.

Ipe Wood Giveaway

The company decided to offer the Ipe wood giveaway since they have committed to make 2020 their strongest year ever. "We have brought in 20% more hardwood decking inventory for 2020 compared to our 2019 inventory," stated Jon Fletcher, the company's national sales manager.

In 2015 and 2017, Advantage Lumber purchased two large Brazilian mills, making them the only American hardwood decking company to own lumber mills in Brazil. This allows the company to enforce sustainable forestry practices and sort Ipe wood for the higher grading standards that their US and international customers demand.

As the leading American importer of Ipe wood decking, AdvantageLumber.com is the only US hardwood decking company with four warehouses throughout the US. These warehouses are stocked with millions of board feet of exotic hardwoods like Ipe, which enables the company to offer free shipping, the best selection/quality of Ipe wood, and fast turnaround times.

The company has been manufacturing and selling Ipe wood for nearly 30 years. "It's the best decking material we have found," stated Fletcher. "Ipe wood has been used on many commercial projects, such as the Coney Island Boardwalk and the Brooklyn Bridge. It's one of the most durable and beautiful decking options we've found in nearly 30 years of operation."

About AdvantageLumber.com

Advantage Trim & Lumber is the fastest-growing supplier of sustainably harvested hardwood decking, flooring, live-edge slabs, and lumber, and was one of the first to sell hardwood lumber products online. AdvantageLumber.com ships both small and large orders, as well as full containers directly to job sites throughout the world. Advantage has more than 680,000 square feet of company-owned manufacturing space, with facilities in Buffalo, NY; Grover, NC; Santa Fe Springs, CA; Sarasota, FL; and Belem, Brazil. It has just completed an extensive overhaul of its existing Brazilian facility and launched one of the world's largest urban log recycling programs at its Florida sawmill. The company continues to implement aggressive expansion plans, and has reported double-digit growth every year since its inception.

Media Contact:

Dan Ivancic

1-877-232-3915

232802@email4pr.com

SOURCE AdvantageLumber.com

Related Links

https://www.advantagelumber.com

