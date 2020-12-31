Largest Signage Projects by Front Signs in 2020

Seyhart

The company did complete branding for Seyhart wellness center in Santa Monica. Front Signs made backlit channel letters displaying the name of the company for both indoors and outdoors. They also made an acrylic sign for the indoor area. The backlit signs are both LED illuminated and made of premium materials such as aluminum and acrylic.

Modern Animal

Indoor and outdoor signage solutions were realized for their clients at Modern Animal. They made a range of products from light box signs, 3D letters and window decals to parking and directional signs. All the signs are made of premium materials such as aluminum, dibond, acrylic and opaque vinyl.

Ways Home Care & Health Agency

The company produced all the indoor and outdoor signage for the branding of Ways Home Care & Health Agency. Front Signs made a unique light box sign and channel letters for the storefront. They also provided 3D signs made of brushed aluminum for interior branding. The storefront LED illuminated signs are made of premium aluminum and acrylic materials.

Renu Med

Storefront signage solutions were provided for Renu Med. Front Signs made custom light box signs and channel letters on a raceway with the name and logo of the company. All the storefront signs are illuminated with energy-efficient LED bulbs. The signs are made of top-quality aluminum and acrylic materials.

Magnolia Park

The complete branding of Magnolia Park Arcade Building was achieved. Front Signs made a number of aluminum and styrene hanging signs with the names of tenants displayed throughout the building. They also provided directory signs made of durable aluminum and acrylic. One of the directory signs is mounted to the main building while the other is free standing in a central corridor.

In 2021, Front Signs plans to expand their products and services and surprise us with grandiose projects from their new and improved facility.

Front Signs is a comprehensive sign-making and printing company headquartered in Burbank, California. They offer signage design, manufacturing, permitting, installation, restoration and maintenance.

Despite the setbacks of a global pandemic, the team managed to record major achievements in 2020. One of their greatest accomplishments was moving to a new facility and becoming the largest signage company in the area.

Front Signs

3520 Valhalla Dr.

Burbank, CA 91505

844-833-1188

[email protected]

https://www.frontsigns.com/

