Largest Silicon Valley Latino Owned Technology Company Presented 2020 Diversity Award

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council (WRMSDC), a local nonprofit organization who recognizes minority-owned businesses, announced winners of its 2020 Excellence in Supplier Diversity Awards. OSI Engineering was presented with the prestigious Cornerstone Award for Outstanding Minority Supplier of the Year.

OSI Engineering was nominated by Cisco for the 2020 Cornerstone Award for its involvement with the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative (SLEI) and Latino Business Action Network (LBAN), providing mentorship to Latino entrepreneurs scaling their organizations. OSI Engineering has been a committed partner of the Avalos Foundation making possible college scholarships to diverse students, career planning and post-graduate mentorship.

"This award is deeply meaningful because we believe in the power of diversity in the workplace. It is a driving force that allows businesses to flourish with innovative ideas and propels them toward success," said Javier Diaz, CEO of OSI Engineering. "Our work with diverse students also underscores the importance of investing in a strong workforce pipeline. These principles are at the heart of who we are, and we are proud to be recognized with this prominent regional award."

About OSI Engineering

OSI Engineering is a strategic partner, building powerful teams to deliver winning products to market. Our technical expertise spans the stack from the Firmware layer up to the UI. We develop, implement, and manage workforce solutions through every stage of the product lifecycle, from early application development through final production, delivering the highest-level technology services and professionals. Our quality-focused approach to talent acquisition and managed services helps our clients successfully launch their concepts and products that change the world. For more information, visit www.osiengineering.com.

About WRMSDC

The Western Regional Minority Supplier Development Council (WRMSDC) supports the growth and business development of minority communities by championing the use of minority-owned businesses in Northern California, Nevada, and Hawaii who move the needle toward a more inclusive and diverse business landscape. Please visit WRMSDC at www.wrmsdc.org.

