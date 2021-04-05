Largest Statewide Virtual Health Conference in PA

PHILADELPHIA, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of National Minority Health Awareness Month , Community Hero Action Group is pleased to host its 1st annual Pennsylvania Black Health Matters Conference - a free, virtual, public event in which the community can safely engage and learn from health industry experts from the comfort of their homes. The Conference takes place on Thursday, April 8th, 2021 from 8:30 am to 8:00 pm EDT. The full agenda and registration can be found at BlackHealthMattersPA.org .

Black Health Matters PA Conference

The Conference offers a wide range of topics such as accessing underutilized caregiver resources, organ donation myths, diet and disease, and the examination of the media's impact on the perception of Black beauty.

"Health care disparities in the Black community are due to poverty, lack of information, and implicit bias. The goal of our conference is to educate and also provide actionable takeaways and strategies that attendees can execute immediately after attending to close these inequality gaps," states Community Hero Executive Director, Nicole McGruder.

Benefits for Attendees:

Live Forums from Health Industry Experts

Free Confidential Live Memory Screenings

Giveaways Throughout the Day

Lunch Time Healthy Cooking Session

Access to Narcan Training and Overdose Kits

Highlights:

US Senator Bob Casey discussing caregiver resources

discussing caregiver resources Emmy Award Winning Journalist Darieth Chisolm Moderating Opening Forum

US Senator Bob Casey

Department of Aging Secretary, Robert Torres

Human Relations Commission Executive Director, Chad D. Lassiter

Members of the Pennsylvania Black Legislative Caucus

Numerous Physician and Community Health Experts

About Community Hero Action Group

Community Hero Action Group is an agile, responsive non-profit organization that consistently creates a space for unheard voices and uplifts important information and education for the Black community through the use of social innovation, extensive relationship building, and technology. To learn more visit https://communityheropa.org .

CONTACT:

Nicole McGruder, Executive Director

Email: [email protected]

267-303-7851

SOURCE Community Hero Action Group